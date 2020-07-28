Calhoun High School senior Andie Robinson was awarded the John Meadows Memorial Scholarship at the Calhoun City Schools’ Board of Education meeting on Monday.
The John Meadows Memorial Scholarship honors the ideals of Georgia State Rep. John Dudley Meadows III, a graduate of Calhoun High School, Class of 1962. Meadows served his country in the United States Marines. He was a member of the Calhoun City Council for 16 years, including 13 years as mayor. He continued his political career by representing Gordon County in the Georgia House of Representatives District 5 and served as chairman of the Rules Committee for a number of years.
School officials say Meadows loved Calhoun City Schools, especially the tradition of excellence in academics, the arts and Calhoun football.
The $3,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating senior who demonstrates similar ideals of service and commitment to family, faith, community and the nation. The recipient must be active in school or community leadership and plan to attend a technical college or four year college university. The student must exemplify the following traits: strong work ethic, leadership, a desire to serve the community and be well respected by his/her peers.
Officials say Robinson meets all of the above criteria and more. She is known for being a “dedicated and mature student who cares deeply about learning. More importantly, she is a mature Christian who is deeply rooted in her faith and searches for opportunities to share her testimony with others,” according to FCA Director Kim Lamb.
According to Robinson's personal essay, she "wants to know the people she speaks to and find out how she can best serve them personally.”
Calhoun City Schools official and the Meadows family say they are extremely proud of all Robinson has accomplished during her time at Calhoun City Schools.
Missy Meadows Williams, daughter of the late John Meadows, was on hand to present Robinson with the $3,000 check.
"We couldn't be more proud of Andie and wish her the best best as she begins the next chapter of her life," said Williams.