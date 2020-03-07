Students 3D Print a Repair

Calhoun High School third year engineering and technology students were recognized at Wednesday’s Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Education and Workforce Development Committee meeting for designing and creating a 3D printed repair piece for the Chamber of Commerce’s scrolling banner. Pictured, from left, are Teresa Nguyen, Brady Ebersold, Ryan Baldwin, Lillianna Renovato and Melanie Matul.

 Contributed

