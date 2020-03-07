Calhoun High School third year engineering and technology students were recognized at Wednesday's Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Education and Workforce Development Committee meeting for designing and creating a 3D printed repair piece for the Chamber of Commerce's scrolling banner. Pictured, from left, are Teresa Nguyen, Brady Ebersold, Ryan Baldwin, Lillianna Renovato and Melanie Matul.
CHS engineering, technology students recognized at Chamber of Commerce
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Public health director: Coronavirus infection isolated, 'not a community-wide outbreak'
- Adairsville man arrested on child pornography charges
- Rome-Floyd County truths we can (mostly) agree on
- Public health: Coronavirus case 'not a communitywide outbreak', results not confirmed by CDC
- Report: Man shot off gun in car parked at Kroger, one injured
- Lindale man sentenced to life for aggravated child molestation
- Mall interior renovations in high gear
- Partial Second Avenue road closure next week because of filming
- New apartments in East Rome to be named Hudson Villas
- Report: Rome woman found with syringes containing meth