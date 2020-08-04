Class of ‘69 presents scholarship award

Dianne Kirby, a member of the Calhoun High School Class of 1969, presents a $500 scholarship check to Mikail Lawrence on Saturday during graduation practice. “As we prepare to recognize the many accomplishments of the Class of 2020, the CHS Class of 1969 wishes to honor a most deserving senior with a $500 scholarship,” said Kirby. Lawrence plans to attend Jacksonville State University to study nursing. “Our class is proud to support Mikail as she prepares to go to college. We wish her much success,” said Kirby.

 Contributed

