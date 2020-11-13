Calhoun Middle School eight-grader Christopher Escobar is the Calhoun College and Career Academy (CCCA) Student of the Week for Nov. 9-13.
Christopher’s STEM (Science, Technology. Engineering and Mathematics) teacher Missy Hathcox nominated Christopher. Hathcox said, ”Chris is a positive influence in the STEM lab. He is very conscientious and respectful to everyone and looks for ways to contribute to the class. Chris has a strong work ethic and strives to be a great overall student.”
Although Christopher is only an eighth-grader, he is looking forward to the future. He plans to attend Kennesaw State University to study electrical engineering. He is very interested in engineering-related activities in STEM and construction and enjoys building and designing various projects.