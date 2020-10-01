City and parade representatives said on Friday that they too are disappointed that the annual Calhoun Christmas parade has been called off because of health and safety concerned related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual event is a collaborated effort between the Cherokee Capital Fair Association, the City of Calhoun, Downtown Calhoun and the Convention and Visitors Bureau, and commentators on social media were not happy with the announcement on Thursday.
City Manager Paul Worley said Friday that discussion between the various stakeholders all seemed to point to the fact that there would not be a way to ensure proper social distancing measures for the 2,000 to 3,000 people who typically pour into the downtown area for the parade.
Worley noted that Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order concerning the pandemic, which was extended late Wednesday, does not allow for gathering of more than 50 people unless proper social distancing and other precautions can be observed. With thousands of people attending the parade, and parking all around the downtown area, he said there was no way to make sure the event could be held safely.
“All of the entities are sad we can’t do the parade this year. We hope w’re somewhere by this time next year where we can do the parade,” Worley said.
He acknowledged that some locals were frustrated because Calhoun High School conducted their homecoming parade on Thursday, but he said the two events don’t begin to compare when considering the number of participants and observers for each.
“In our opinion it’s not really comparing apples to apples,” he said.
Worley explained that putting on the fair takes a “momentous undertaking” by local law enforcement, first responders and road crews, and their safety had to be considered as part of the decision as well.
“We understand the frustration,” he said. “We wish this was over with. We wish this was over with six months ago.”
Bud Owens, president of the Cherokee Capital Fair Association, the group which helps run the parade, said that while he is disappointed the parade has been canceled, he also understood the decision.
“I was sorry that decision had to be made,” Owens said. “But the concern was keeping everyone socially distanced due to the large number of people who attend.”
He noted that it’s been a particularly difficult year as his organization also saw the Northwest Georgia Regional Fair and their annual Independence Day celebration canceled because of COVID-19. He pointed out that a carnival set to take place at the fairgrounds is being run by a private company that leased the land from the association for a week.
Carnivals, he said, have guidelines specifically laid out in Kemp’s order, whereas fairs and parades do not.
Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, said her grandchildren usually come to Calhoun for the parade, so she is disappointed as well.
“We regret that a legacy celebration will not be able to occur,” she said.