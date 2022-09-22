Former Calhoun head coach baseball coach Chip Henderson (left), seen here celebrating as Ben King slides home for the game-winning run during a 2018 Yellow Jacket victory, has been named to Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame.
Former Calhoun City Schools teacher and baseball coach, Chip Henderson, recently received some very exciting news.
He is one of five baseball coaches across the state of Georgia that will be inducted into the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023 on December 9, 2022.
Henderson began his coaching career in 1994 as the assistant coach at Calhoun before he took the reins as head coach in 1995.
Upon being named head coach, he had three goals in mind: to make his team competitive, eventually win a state title, and to start and end his coaching career at the same school.
After retiring in 2021, he clearly achieved all three.
Over his tenure of 27 seasons, the Jackets had quite the accomplishments: three state championship titles (2000, 2005, and 2010), two state runner-up finishes, 10 region titles, and a collection of over 600 career victories throughout his duration as coach.
Calhoun City Schools recognized Henderson for all of these accomplishments during a special ceremony on October 1, 2021, officially naming the Calhoun High School Baseball Field, “Chip Henderson Field”.
Calhoun City Schools applauds Coach Henderson's dedicated service to CHS Yellow Jacket baseball and congratulates him on his upcoming induction to the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame