Calhoun's Chip Henderson and Ben King

Former Calhoun head coach baseball coach Chip Henderson (left), seen here celebrating as Ben King slides home for the game-winning run during a 2018 Yellow Jacket victory, has been named to Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame. 

 Tim Godbee, Photographer

Former Calhoun City Schools teacher and baseball coach, Chip Henderson, recently received some very exciting news.

He is one of five baseball coaches across the state of Georgia that will be inducted into the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023 on December 9, 2022.

