Head Coach Information: The 2020-2021 season is Ginger Reeves fourth as Head Coach of the Sonoraville Phoenix Cheerleaders. Reeves has coached for more than two decades, including 15 years at Calhoun High School, where she led the Lady Jackets to six state championship titles and three state runner up titles. Before coaching, Reeves cheered for the Hokes Bluff recreational league, middle school and high school. She then cheered on scholarship for two years at a local community college in Gadsden, Alabama, before transferring to Troy State University. While attending TSU, Reeves was a Trojan hostess to the football team and earned a Bachelors degree in Education. Reeves is married to Allen Reeves and has two children, Alyssa, a 2008 Calhoun graduate, and Dylan, a 2013 Sonoraville graduate.
Assistant Coach Information: Taylor Ballew is celebrating her fourth year as the Assistant Cheerleading Coach at Sonoraville High School. Ballew first began cheerleading at a young age through the local recreation department. She later cheered for Ashworth Middle School, Gordon Central High School and a separate All-Star team. Her first coaching experiences came during her senior year of high school when Ballew was asked to coach a mini team at a local gym. She spent seven seasons coaching mini, young and junior level teams while in college. After graduating from college, Ballew began teaching at Fairmount Elementary and was asked about coaching soon after. She currently lives in Dalton with her high school sweetheart and husband, Tyler Ballew, and their daughter, Fallon.
How have you prepared for this season? ”Preparing for this year has had some difficulties and many obstacles, but with issues, the rewards are greater as you triumph over them. Summer conditioning definitely looked different than the past years. We knew COVID-19 would create extra thought into how large groups could train, learn new material and build a team philosophy. Our entire program conditions together throughout the summer as one big group and this had to be tweaked for part of the time,” Reeves said. “Adding extra time into the morning sessions for temperature checks, questions on health, lots of hand washing and cleaning the mats each day was needed and accepted. The Sonoraville cheerleaders are very flexible, and it is the new way of rocking and rolling at practice.”
How hard is your team training to get ready for Friday nights? ”The most difficult task this year is waiting. Waiting to start conditioning and practices, waiting to see how many people were allowed in a group, waiting to be able to stunt, waiting to see when the season will actually start and now waiting and hoping we have a season to build the spirit back up at SHS,” Reeves said. “The girls are so ready to have our community come together on Friday nights. There are many new faces for our school, families, and fans to see under the Sonoraville ‘Furnace’ Lights, and they have worked hard to learn cheers to lead the crowd as our football team takes the field. We are excited to get back at it!”
How do you keep your school inspired during football season? Do you have any big plans so far? ”Due to restrictions for group gatherings, the cheerleaders will do short cheers and skits through virtual options, decorate the locker rooms at night instead of during the school day and encourage more grade level competitions. Specific games have been set aside for our students to participate in spirit dress up days,” Reeves said. “We encourage everyone across the Phoenix community to participate and that includes our elementary schools and middle school. School pride and spirit starts when you are young! Let’s go Phoenix Nation! Let’s build our Sonoraville Community!”
Sonoraville High School Cheerleaders: Jasmine Richmond, Ella Jenkins, Mackenzie Gilbert, Grace Parrott, Taylor Pryor, Abbey Pabst, Laina Veit, Hadley Harper, Jayra Stansell, Emily McBurnett, Hali Johnson, Madison Teague, Kaiya Morgan, Mckaelyn Haney, Laci Justice, Natalie Knight, Meegan Roberts, Kailee Bearden, Keslei Craddock, Raven Pasley, Kelsey Phillips, Jenna Palazzolo and Janey Graves.