Head Coach Information: Shenna Smith Carroll is celebrating her third year as Head Coach of the Gordon Central Warrior Football Cheer Squad this season. Originally from Rome, Carroll was a cheerleader at and graduated from Pepperell High School in 1998. Carroll is married to Danny Carroll and has four children. Three of them, Derrika Johnson, Colton Carroll and Dayla Brock, have graduated from Gordon Central. Her youngest child, Carlee Brock, will be a junior this year and is a varsity cheerleader.
“While I tried cheerleading in high school, it was not something I was passionate about,” Carroll said. “Actually, I really did not like it at all. My love for cheer has come from seeing my own daughters grow and develop in the sport.”
Assistant Coach Information: Crystal Parish serves as Assistant Cheer Coach. A graduate of Chattooga High School, Parish is now a paraprofessional with the ESS Department at Gordon Central. She previously coached recreational division cheerleading and said it is a sport she has always loved.
“I was extremely happy when asked to become the assistant cheer coach and have thoroughly enjoyed it, and this is, my second full year coaching at the high school level,” Parish said.
Parish is married to Justin Parish and has six children: Joshua Wilson, a Gordon Central senior who plays football, basketball and runs track, Gordon County senior Gabby Parish, who participates in both football and competition cheerleading, Gordon Central freshman Landon Wilson, Ashworth Middle School sixth grader Ayden Parish and Noah and Novahleigh Paris, who are three years old.
How have you prepared for this season? Is the team training hard to get ready for Friday nights? ”This season is shaping up to be a great year,” Carroll said. “We feel that the unity we have between football, band and cheer is really going to show this year. We all have each other’s back and support the students involved in each sport.”
In terms of preparation, Carroll said COVID-19 changed what practices looked like for cheerleaders. Mandatory practices did not begin until school did.
What are your plans for the team this season? “My plan for this team, this year, is for them to grow as a team,” Carroll said. “I want them to respect each other and always be there for their teammates.”
How do you keep your school inspired during the football season? ”We hope to hold pep-rallies, plan with the Pep Club, do weekly dress up days and decorate the football team member’s lockers,” Carroll said. “We also hope to work with the band to create dances we can do with their music.”
Gordon Central High School Varsity Cheerleaders: Danica Bates, Corbin Bishop, Carlee Brock, Makayla Caldwell, Lindsay Caudill, Kirsten Coats, Jaycee Hales, Sierra Hill, Kaley Muse, Brittlin Owenby, Gabby Parish, Emily Pierce (captain), Haleigh Poarch, Emma Priest, Taylor Sellers (mascot) and Jalynn Wilkey.
Gordon Central High School Junior Varsity Cheerleaders: Corbin Bishop (captain), Shaelyn Brock, Lindsay Caudill, Gracie Holbert (co-captain), Lauren Holcomb, Olivia Monteith, Kaley Muse, Emma Priest and Bailey Stafford.