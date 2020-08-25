Head Coach Information: Tracy Lester serves as the Head Coach for Varsity Football and Basketball Cheerleading at Calhoun High School. This year marks her fourth as head coach. Lester has always coached for Calhoun, including a stint as an assistant coach. She graduated from Calhoun High School herself and served on the school’s cheerleading team. She earned graduate degrees from the University of Georgia and Piedmont College. Lester is married to Ronnie Lester and has three children, one bonus daughter and one grandchild.
Assistant Coach Information: Lauren Dooley is the high school competition coach. Kacee McEntyre serves as Calhoun High School’s assistant competition coach. At Calhoun, the coaches for all teams work together with one another and middle school cheerleading coaches to ensure an easy transition from middle to high school cheer. It is part of the programs all-campus approach.
How have you prepared for this season? ”Preparations for this year are underway,” Lester said. “We were unable to begin until June, so we have been very busy all summer. Preparations are different due to safety measures that are in place and health screenings which are new for us.”
How hard is your team training to get ready for Friday nights? ”All of our cheerleaders have been working hard with conditioning and learning new material. We are beginning to prepare run-through signs this week as well as spirit notes for our team.” Spirit notes are personalized, uplifting notes given to every boy on the football team.
What are your plans for the team this season? ”We are anxious as we approach the season and hopeful that we will cheer on our favorite team. Whether on or off the field, our girls love our team and our school, and I know we will make this year the best year yet. Go Jackets!”
Calhoun High School cheerleaders: Hope Young (captain), Caitlyn Glaze (captain), Ashley Kelley, Jillian Wood, Anna Grace Williams, Meghan Young, Presley Gross, Lily West, Tatum White, Rylie Parr, Mattie Lester, Abigale McDaniel, Mandie Monforte, Mattie Gunter, Lily Bunch, Luca Baxter, Briana Kirby, Carson Hamilton, Presley Harris, Abby Kate Turner, Caroline Jones, Brylee Davis, Alex Hurley, Madelyn Gallman, Kaitlyn Guevarra. Football stringer is Laurel Putnam.