AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce that Charlotte Brooks, FNP-BC, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Owasa.
Brooks joins Joseph Johnson, MD; Robert Lester, MD; Julia Rittenhouse, MD; Chris Yamamoto, MD; and Rhonda Gilbert, FNP-C, at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Owasa, which offers a wide range of medical services for the entire family. Serving the Calhoun and Gordon County community since 1980, the clinicians carefully listen to patients and provide thorough exams and offer solutions to make sure you stay at your best. The practice also helps patients prevent or manage medical issues, including diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and many other conditions that need close monitoring.
Brooks worked as a registered nurse in AdventHealth Gordon’s wound care and hyperbaric medicine department before becoming a certified nurse practitioner. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University in Downers Grove, Illinois. She completed her Master of Science in Nursing from Columbus State University in Georgia. Brooks is certified through the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
To schedule an appointment, call 706-625-0333.