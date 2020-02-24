After being brought back on a minor-league deal, Charlie Culberson's name appeared in the Atlanta Braves' starting lineup for the first time since suffering facial fractures last September in a game against the Washington Nationals.
In the Braves' third spring training game of 2020, Culberson batted fifth and played second base against the Toronto Blue Bays at newly-christened TD Ballpark Monday in Dunedin, Florida.
In his day of Grapefruit-League action, Culberson walked in the top of the first inning, then scored later that same frame when Christian Pache singled to center. Culberson's tally would be the Braves' final run in a 4-3 loss to the Jays.
Defensively, he combined with possible doppelganger Dansby Swanson on a 4-6-3 double play with Yonder Alonso, playing first base at the time.
Culberson would groundout in the top of the third inning and walk to begin the sixth inning, but moments later was caught stealing at second base.
After a brief return to battle Josh Donaldson and the Minnesota Twins at the Braves' new spring training facility of CoolToday Park in North Port, Atlanta travels to Sarasota to face the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. The Braves beat the Orioles 5-0 at CoolToday to open their spring training schedule last Saturday.