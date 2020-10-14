We have an unfortunate tendency, as humans, to think in binaries. All/Nothing. Rich/Poor. Black/White. Democrat/Republican. Our limited thinking can prevent us from seeing full spectrums, possible solutions, and even humanity in our neighbors.
I certainly am not the first to recognize or speak about the division we are experiencing in our country right now, and I know I am not the only one disturbed by it.
One aspect of the division that disturbs me most is the dehumanizing we engage in. One example of this dehumanization happened in 2018 in our front yard, when a man drove by and yelled an explicative at us for having a Democratic candidate sign in our yard. This happened in front of our young daughter, with no apparent care for us or her. He only saw the sign and made some assumptions about us based on it.
Democrats are not a homogenous group. We represent a broad spectrum of views, ideals and backgrounds. Within the Democratic Party, there is a rich diversity of race, class, gender, orientation, and spirituality. Our journeys to becoming Democrats look different, too. I’d like to share my journey with you.
As an adolescent and through my early 20s, I held Republican views, because I was taught they were synonymous with my Christian faith. I voted for George W. Bush both elections. However, when I was in my mid-20s, I took a college course that changed my life. It was not a science course, but a religion class, a Bible class to be specific, called “Foundations of Benevolence.”
Even though it was not an explicit lesson, through the readings, lectures and community service I engaged in with this class, my eyes opened to how the very leaders and policies I had supported contradicted the teachings of Jesus for taking care of each other, looking after those in need, and loving our neighbor. This opened the door for me to take a closer look at what else I had neglected.
I realized that being truly “pro-life” means welcoming and helping immigrants, providing health care as a basic right, caring for the air and water so we can breathe and drink without harm, and reducing violence at home and abroad. I realized that preventing unwanted pregnancies and voting for social safety nets is more powerful and pro-life than outlawing abortion. I realized my values were more in line with the Democratic party, and I proudly voted for Democratic candidates for the first time in 2008. Through my own journey, I reconciled my faith with my orientation, and I found hope and affirmation within the Democratic Party, to support who I am, who I love, and my family.
Now in 2020 the heart of the teachings of Jesus still inspire me to vote Democrat, to serve, and to hope. I’ve seen a common thread thrown against us liberal folks, suggesting we are all “godless” or “nonbelievers.” While there is a diversity of beliefs in our party (as there certainly is among Republicans!), some of us are, in fact, people of faith.
The Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is the leading Democrat running in Georgia’s special election for U.S. Senate, recently said, “If we’re not doing work on behalf of love and justice during the week, then we can’t sing about it on Sunday.”
I believe in love, joy, goodness, gentleness, kindness, peace, patience, and self-control. When I examine my heart and conscience and look at what I believe, I am compelled to vote against a candidate who has locked immigrants in cages and separated those children from their parents. I am compelled to vote for a candidate who seeks to expand healthcare so more people are covered and able to receive medical care. I am compelled to vote against the candidate who stokes fear and white supremacy and the party that has supported him. I am compelled to vote for the candidate who has walked through deep valleys of grief when he lost his wife and young daughter, then his son, in the hopes that he might help us collectively grieve and heal from the loss of over 210,000 of our neighbors, family members, and friends.
A scripture important to me is Micah 6:8b, which I’ll type from memory here: “What does the Lord require of you? To act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with God.”
Much of the American Evangelical church has sadly strayed from themes like loving our neighbors, giving, serving, and humility in blind support of this current administration. We must turn that tide and vote with our conscience. We must work. Then we can sing about it.