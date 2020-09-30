On Saturday, Sept. 19, I received a text from a friend asking if our family would like to pick apples with them. After I responded I noticed the first part of her text mentioned grieving over RBG.
My stomach dropped to the floor, and I looked at the news headlines which confirmed the fear and sadness I felt. We were on a much needed break from the news cycle and social media, and that provided enough distance for the news to not seem real. I needed to cry, but the tears would not come.
That afternoon I got word from my mom that her neighbor and friend to us all, Tim, had also passed away that Friday after his own courageous battle with cancer. As I explained to our 5-year-old daughter about why we were sad, we talked about Tim, and she asked me who Ruth was. I started with our guinea fowl. That might sound strange, but we lovingly named two of them Ruth and Bader, our Gins-birds.
“But who was she? Why was she important?”
My throat tightened as I explained. “She helped make sure that we could be a family. That Momma C and Mama D could be married.” Then the first tears came.
I’ve found myself grieving her absence. To me, Ruth Bader Ginsberg embodied the title “Justice.” Her ferocity in fighting for minority rights, gender equality and fairness paired with her humility inspire me. I will forever be grateful for her and how she helped shape opinion toward the equality of my marriage and my family.
Something else about Ruth challenged me: her relationship with Antonin Scalia. Seeing pictures of them together jarred me at first, but now years later at her passing and after his, I feel deep sadness for the loss of civility and ability to connect across divides.
On Sunday, I opened a book of poetry by a 19th Century Jesuit priest, Gerard Manley Hopkins. The first poem, “To R. B.” held two powerfully fitting lines:
“The widow of an insight lost she lives, with aim
Now known and hand at work now never wrong.”
I will remember Justice Ginsberg when I vote.
Our friend Tim wasn’t as widely known. He had a career as a videographer for local news. I knew Tim as the cool guy next door who played upright bass barefoot. During one transitional summer when I stayed with my mom, I headed down the hill with my mandolin and guitar in tow so we could record music together.
Tim loved the outdoors, especially trout fishing. He loved good music and loved friends. He and his wife hosted holiday parties, met up with us at a folk concert, shared their catch, and Tim was always a warm presence with a smile on his face. Tim emailed me when his church, part of the PCUSA, became completely affirming of folks like me. He knew how much it mattered.
I will remember Tim when I vote.
Breonna Taylor. Breonna was a sister, a daughter, and an EMT – a helper. Breonna has not been awarded the justice she deserved. The small charge which fails to name her as a victim of the reckless behavior of a few officers is surely a sham. We need reform in how our police are trained. We need to work to dismantle the racism embedded in our systems of so called justice, education, healthcare, and in our own hearts. We need to strengthen community services so that police and sheriff departments are not expected to fulfill roles better served by social workers, nurses, and other unarmed helpers. We need accountability for those who misuse their badges and weapons.
I will remember Breonna when I vote.
I will remember the 200,000-plus American citizens who have lost their lives to COVID-19. When I enthusiastically cast my vote for Biden-Harris and Democratic choices for Senate and Congressional races, it will be for them, my family and our future.
A final note: RBG’s seat should not be replaced until after the 2021 inauguration. To do so undermines democracy and displays the hypocrisy of those who in 2016 said it would not be right to replace a justice in an election year. Now there is deeper concern at confirming a supreme court justice nominated by a president who has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power and threatened to bypass election results.
We must not allow this. It is antithetical to American principle.
I have signed petitions and contacted senators. I encourage you to do the same and remember when you vote.