As we move into the holiday season, 2020 continues to remind us of the uproarious and troubling time we live in.
Our sitting president refuses to accept the results of our free and fair election. We have reached a grim milestone as we have passed 250,000 lives lost to the Covid-19 pandemic. Folks still balk at wearing masks, insist the global pandemic is a hoax, and deny the science as they further spread the illness. This state of denial and lack of care for others pushes our country, state, and our own county into dangerous numbers and high positivity rates.
Still others refuse to accept that Joe Biden has been elected our 46th president. Congress has not passed relief legislation, as food bank lines stretch to their brinks. Division has deepened as many conservatives have left established social media platforms in favor of a platform that allows hate speech and threats of violence, all in the name of “free speech.”
My heart has been heavy at seeing calls for violence against democrats, LGBTQ folks, and BIPOC. I do not recognize us. And yet, I do. This is the America we were told still existed by those who have faced it head on, yet many of us chose to not believe it. This is the result of rampant individualism, imperialism, patriotism turned nationalism, racism, and anti-science, anti-education, anti-press attitudes.
Cognitive dissonance, the existence of opposing thoughts in one’s mind, has pushed some people into resolving that inconsistency by blocking out opposing voices, becoming more extremist or following their party blindly at the expense of critical thinking and connection with folks who are not of the same mold.
I have been reflecting this week on how perhaps more than ever before, we need an Advent, the Christian season of hopeful waiting and beginning of a new year within the liturgical calendar. Within this tradition, we look to the hope and promise as we inch our way closer to Christmas. We keep watch, as we remember (or in this case live through) troubled times. We watch for the promises of metaphorical valleys to be raised, streams to flow in deserts, and rough places to be smoothed. We light candles to remind us that in the middle of nighttime, we can look to hope, love, peace, and joy as we prepare our hearts for receiving the ultimate promise. We are reminded that imperialism and violence stand in stark contrast to the peaceful grassroots scandalous nature of the humble beginnings and life of Christ.
Perhaps there is a lesson in Advent for all of us, regardless of our own beliefs or spiritual leanings. Perhaps there lives an opportunity for us to pause, reflect on where we are and what we hope for – not just for ourselves, but for our neighbors, our country and the world. Perhaps we can engage in imagination that engages us in a hopeful waiting which calls us to act rather than sit. Perhaps we can, as my grandfather who was a pastor said, “put feet to our prayers.”
I hope that the coronavirus pandemic will end soon. I pray that no more lives will be lost. I long for our nurses, doctors, and other medical professionals on the frontline to stay well and not be overwhelmed. So, I put feet to my prayers by staying home, wearing a mask when I cannot, and not gathering with others in person.
This is one example. I certainly don’t get hopeful waiting right all of the time. I am far from perfect, but I strive to make progress.
We hope for a more perfect union in a country that is deeply divided and in need of healing and deep reconciliatory work. We may not get it exactly right, but we must progress. We must come together and each do our part to stop this virus. We must elect senators to represent our state who stand behind uniting our country and moving forward to stop this virus. We need a change in leadership to help us get there.
I’ll leave you with some points for reflection.
What ways can you reflect this season? What can you do to help stop this virus? What are you grateful for this season? Who do you cherish? What can you do to keep them safe? What can you do to reach across divides and heal? How might you actively wait with hope?