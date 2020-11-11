We have decisively defeated Trump. We have elected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to lead our nation. The historical nature of electing a woman of Black and Asian descent to this high office cannot be overstated.
As I have mulled over and celebrated this moment, I have remembered John Lewis, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and John McCain, all of whom I wish could have lived to see this day.
I have thought of my friend and brilliant writer, Reneé Altson, and the well-known Christian writer, Rachel Held Evans. I wish they, too, were alive to see this overcoming of the hateful rhetoric and policies enacted by this outgoing administration.
I have thought of my Black friends and therapy clients who have suffered and lived in fear under the stoking of white supremacy and emboldening of racism that has occurred at the words of this outgoing president and many of his followers.
I have thought of my LatinX friends and the Dreamers I have served: the terror these dear people have lived with as the Trump administration enacted hateful policies and rhetoric that demonizes them and that has ripped families apart at the border.
I have thought of my LGBTQ clients and friends and the harmful policies and judicial appointments against us, threatening our futures.
Most of all, I have thought of my children. As Van Jones commented, I joined his tears and sentiment that this victory teaches our children that decency matters. Character matters. This also teaches my children that love wins.
I have watched our daughter as she observed Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris, and I’ve known that she will grow up with the knowledge she can dream big. I know that my son, once he is old enough to understand, will see a good and decent man demonstrate that the greatest thing we can do is be kind. I know that my children will see leadership that seeks to unite rather than divide.
I have cried many different types of tears this week. I have cried from anxiety. I have cried from relief, but I have also shed many tears over the evidence of how much work we still have to do, the continued hateful rhetoric, racism, homophobia and xenophobia.
Here in Georgia, we not only need to do the work of electing Jon Osoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock to the U.S. Senate, we must also reckon with the soul of our nation and our state.
A few years ago, I read “Go Set a Watchman” by Harper Lee, the sequel for “To Kill A Mockingbird,” an uncomfortable but important read. I believe that the story of this book is the moment we are in. Some folks who we thought highly of have revealed racism and vitriol against folks who are different than they are. We are learning the difficult lesson that it is up to us to guard ourselves with conscience, care and compassion.
President-elect Biden spoke with truth and eloquence that we need to heal the soul of this nation. Vice president-elect Harris also spoke on our need to heal the divide. Both are correct.
I hope we remember that the oppressed should not be expected to make peace with their oppressor. We should not expect BIPOC, immigrant, Muslim, or LGBTQ folks to cross the chasm formed by not just the actions and words from the government, but from our neighbors, relatives and others who have claimed to love us while simultaneously voting in favor of that which harms us. To ask these folks to do so is the equivalent of asking an abused spouse to make amends with their abuser.
Rather, we need to be willing to examine our consciences. We need to be willing to admit our wrongs and apologize – not just with words, but with actions. As Daniel Tiger teaches our children, “Saying I’m sorry is the first step. Then how can I help?” Folks who have suffered under this administration need support in the healing process.
Nse Ufot of New Georgia Project raised a powerful point. As Georgians, our history includes both the Civil War and the Civil Rights Movement. We are now deciding who writes our future. This will be deep important work. I know which future I’ll be working for. I hope you’ll join us Gordon County Democrats as we work together.
Lastly, we owe a big thank you to Stacey Abrams, LaTosha Brown, Nse Ufot, and others who worked tirelessly to register folks to vote, improve voting conditions across our state, and turn our Peach State blue. We are ready to roll up our sleeves and continue the work.