We live in a sad time in our nation’s history. At the time of writing this column, there have been nearly 190,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the United States alone. We have witnessed the senseless deaths of more unarmed Black men, victims of systemic racism and bias which seem to have grown more virulent in the past four years.
We are divided. That cannot be stressed enough – just how deeply fractured our connections are from our neighbors, colleagues, relatives and friends. In many ways, we have lost ourselves, and many of us have been in despair. Though hope can be elusive in this critical time, we must dare to muster it and act on it.
It alarms me, yes, that we have an administration made up of people who disregard the truth and science, manipulate their base, and throw common decency into the furnace of inflammatory rhetoric. My perhaps deeper concern stems from the loyalty of followers who excuse what goes beyond misbehavior to actions and inactions that contradict the very bedrock on which our country was founded: that we are all created equal and entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Somehow the lie has been sold that asserting one person’s liberty and life mattering means that other lives do not. A mentality of lack and competition permeates our society. Maybe it is no wonder with corporations treating workers unfairly, wages stagnating for decades, and a lack of health care and other necessities bringing many Americans into a desperate state.
The past four years under the current administration have deteriorated our country into its present low state, and the president’s words have served to deepen the division which threatens the most precious asset we have: each other.
There is much to grieve, but still, we must dare to hope. I say “dare to hope” because hoping right now may feel dangerous. It may bring back the feelings of loss and despondency so many of us have felt since November 2016, and even before that as we watched politics become a stomping ground for racism, fear mongering and sexism. It may make us feel afraid, or worse – powerless, and if we feel powerless, we may fail to act.
Sometimes, in my work as a therapist and coach, clients tell me they feel afraid, and that because they feel fear, they must not be brave in facing whatever relational wound, tragedy or challenge they are working through. Nothing could be further from the truth. True courage is mustered in the moments when we feel the most afraid, when it takes all of our strength to stand on our feet and use our voices, even though our knees may wobble and our voices quiver. True courage is facing our problems even when we cannot be sure of the outcome.
By its nature, hope is not a guarantee. There are no guarantees. However, hope contains the power to plunge us out of our frozen states and fuel our actions to work toward our desired futures. Hope is more powerful than fear, especially when it is rooted in love. Love for our neighbors, love for our community, and love for our families serve as great motivators for hope.
So, what can we do? We can check our voter registration. There is still time to register to vote. The deadline in Georgia is Monday, Oct. 5. We can show up and vote for folks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, John Ossoff and more who wish to restore decency and work toward healing and a common good for all of us instead of a few rich and powerful.
We can become active in our communities. Our local group is the Democratic Party of Gordon County. More information on becoming involved can be found at our Facebook page or by visiting georgiademocrat.org, which also has information for other counties in Georgia.
We can donate to campaigns, charities and organizations doing good work. We can volunteer – not just politically, but to help strengthen our communities and meet the needs of others.
We can learn to have civil discourse again, even with those who disagree with us. That means setting aside arguing in favor of connection. How refreshing would it be if we had more of that?
All of these possibilities constitute ways to actively hope, moving beyond a feeling to demonstration. If we actively hope we can work together to effect a mighty swell of needed change.