Charity kickball tournament set for June 26

Athletes and sports fans from across Gordon County will gather at the Calhoun Recreation Department on Saturday, June 26, to take part in the Kickball for Christ charity tournament.
The event, hosted by Calhoun's own S.S.A. Speed, Strength and Agility Training, will begin at 9 a.m. and benefits the Advent Health Gordon EMS' annual "Make a Kid Smile" toy drive.
The cost to participate in the tournament is $10 per player with no limit to how many players can be on a team.
Every year the community donates thousands of dollars and toy donations for children in need in Gordon County. In 2020, the "Make a Kid Smile" toy drive raised more than $17,000 in cash and $4,000 in toy donations. In 2019, the drive raised more than $14,000 in cash and $7,000 in toys.
All toys and monetary donations collected as part of the "Make a Kid Smile" toy drive stay in Gordon County. Toys collected through the drive are given to the Voluntary Action Center each year to be distributed to qualifying families around the holidays. Monetary donations also stay within the county and are used to support local children's programs.
Anyone interested in forming or joining a team to compete in this year's kickball tournament should contact Marcus McReynolds at 706-280-3638 or email marcus.mcreynolds@yahoo.com.