The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will present its annual State of the City and State of the County Booster Breakfast sponsored by the Development Authority of Gordon County on Friday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 a.m. at Belmont Baptist Church.
Considered one of the chamber’s signature events, the meeting will include presentations from Becky Hood, chairperson of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners; Jimmy Palmer, mayor of the City of Calhoun; and Kathy Johnson, president and chief executive officer of the chamber and the Development Authority of Gordon County. The event is free to chamber members and their guests, with advance registration required.
“Last year was an exciting one for Calhoun-Gordon County, with several important projects coming to fruition, and we have every expectation that this year will be equally successful,” said Johnson. “As Calhoun-Gordon County continues to attract new prospects, the Development Authority is fully prepared to assist them as they become part of our business community.”
Hood and Palmer are expected to speak about accomplishments achieved during 2019 and to share information about 2020 plans and projects. Johnson’s subject topic will be the Development Authority and its efforts to accomplish economic growth and development in Calhoun-Gordon County.
Hood leads the Gordon County Board of Commissioners, having been first elected in 2000 and serving as chairperson since a 2013 commission vote. Voting members of the commission include Kevin Cunningham, Bud Owens, Norris Sexton and Chad Steward. Hood served three years on both the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Gordon County College and Career Academy Board, serving as chairperson on the latter. She is a graduate of Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County and the Leadership Georgia Program.
Palmer has been Mayor of the City of Calhoun since 1998, having served as a city councilman for five years preceding his mayoral election. Previously, he had served five years as a member of the Calhoun City School Board. He was a pharmacist at his family pharmacy, Palmer Drug Company, for 34 years, and is now associated with Calhoun Drug Company. He leads the Calhoun City Council, which consists of George Crowley, Ray Denmon, Al Edwards and Jackie Palazzolo.
Larry Roye, chairman of the Development Authority, will attend the breakfast. Roye has served on the Development Authority of Gordon County for 25 years and has been chairman for more than 22. He currently serves as the chairman of the Gordon/Floyd Joint Development Authority. He is a past chairman of the Board of Directors for the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.
Historically, the Development Authority has sponsored the February Booster Breakfast to inform citizens about local government issues and activities. The Development Authority was founded in 1975 to develop and promote trade, commerce, industry and employment opportunities in Gordon County and to promote the general welfare of the state of Georgia. Its projects have included developing industrial sites, helping existing industries to expand, and attracting new companies to locate in Gordon County.
The mission of the Development Authority is to promote and encourage economic growth and development in Gordon County through the recruitment and retention of quality industries and businesses that provide diversified employment opportunities. Voting members of the Development Authority are Randall Fox, Kenny Fuquea, Jim Mathews, Jim Rosencrance, Larry Roye, Jesse Vaughn, and Larry Vickery. Commissioner Bud Owens and Mayor Jimmy Palmer attend meetings as representatives of the county and city, but do not hold voting privileges, as do County Administrator James Ledbetter and City Administrator Paul Worley. Bill Thompson serves as the Authority’s attorney of record while Kathy Johnson serves as President and Chief Executive Officer.
Limited opportunities remain available for chamber members wishing to sponsor a Booster Event this year. Those arrangements can be made with Nichol Linn, director of Finance and Administration at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. Linn can be reached at 706-625-3200 or at nlinn@gordoncountychamber.com.