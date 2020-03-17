Gordon County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kathy Johnson highlighted a list of local industrial companies that have expanded recently or announced plans to expand soon while speaking at a recent chamber Booster Breakfast, and those are just the tip of the industrial opportunities available locally.
In a recent interview Johnson pointed to the Gordon County Industrial Park being developed along Highway 41 South on the property previously known as Moore Farm. The acreage there, owned by OWR Management, is home to a new, and quite large, spec building, and LQ Hausys has already announced plans to located a future expansion on the property.
Johnson said she’s not at liberty to talk too much about the spec building there, but she did say it’s an impressive facility and there has been a wealth of interest in the structure so far.
“It’s a great building. We submit it for industrial inquires all the time,” she said.
Johnson also credited the City of Calhoun’s sewer expansion project along that section of Highway 41 South for driving interest in the area, explaining that such existing infrastructure is appealing to potential buyers for several reasons, including positive impacts on insurance and fire protection ratings.
Other prime spots include several locations along McDaniel Station Road, including about 50 acres next to Engineered Floors. Johnson said some plots on that road have been purchased recently for projects, including an electrical substation and a future police station, but plenty of great real estate remains available.
“We spent a lot of time last year cleaning up property and getting it ready,” she said of McDaniel Station.
Johnson pointed out that a building at 320 S. Industrial Blvd. had recently been renovated inside and out and is being marketed by Chuck Dobbins. The building includes a flexible space, but with all new, upgraded electrical infrastructure it would best be used for manufacturing. It’s an older building, but the owners based in Whitfield County renovated it from roof to walls, and interest has been bubbling.
“That property is looked at probably every week,” Johnson said.
The chamber president said all the interest in available property is great for the area but she also touted the fact that multiple industries already operating in Calhoun and Gordon County have expanded recently or announced plans to do so soon.
Mohawk Industries has recently opened its Career Center, Experience Center and a Fulfillment Center in Calhoun on a single campus, as well as photo and product delivery services. Johnson said the fact that companies not only stay here but bring more of their business to Gordon County promotes economic growth here.
“That’s great news for us in our community because we’re seeing one of our major industries bringing more of their operations to Gordon County,” said Johnson.
She noted that Mannington Mills recently announced a $22 million expansion due to increased customer demand for domestically produced luxury vinyl flooring. Mannington Mills purchased a 10.5-acre site in Calhoun that will expand upon the company’s manufacturing presence in the state and create 268 jobs. Georgia has been home to three Mannington Mills facilities for 53 years, and this is the third expansion in two years at the Calhoun facility.
LG Hausys is another company that has expanded multiple times in the area. That company, along the Georgia Department of Labor, hosted a job fair in January while looking to hire mould processors, utility technicians, moulding semi-product handlers and polishing operators.
Johnson said it’s great news for the area that LG continues to expand and bring more areas of their diverse product offerings under the same umbrella.
While speaking at the recent Booster Breakfast, Johnson said the area had seen $159.6 million in capital investments, 828 jobs created, 44 industrial projects and 16 existing industry visits.