The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will present its 27th Annual Golf Tournament at Fields Ferry Golf Club on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The event will begin with an 11 a.m. lunch provided by Chick-fil-A Calhoun, followed by a noon tee time. AGC Pediatrics LLC will return as the signature sponsor at the Gold level for the second consecutive year. Proceeds accomplished from the fundraiser will be used to support chamber projects and fund scholarships to eligible graduating seniors from Calhoun High School, Georgia-Cumberland Academy, Gordon Central High School and Sonoraville High School.
“The golf tournament is the chamber’s longest-running event and we are very proud of its legacy,” said Kathy Johnson, president & CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “This particular event offers our members excellent business networking opportunities and significant promotional value while also making substantial contributions to the educations of many students, so it is a success on several levels. The chamber is grateful to AGC Pediatrics and all the other event sponsors who come together to support the tournament.”
As of Aug. 24, Silver Sponsors for the tournament are AdventHealth Gordon and Mohawk Industries. The Bobbye F. Harris Foundation is a Bronze Sponsor. Team Sponsors include AdventHealth Gordon, Chick-fil-A Calhoun, Dodd’s Carpet, First Bank of Calhoun, Food City, Fox Systems, Georgia Power, M&S Logistics, Mannington Commercial, Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries, and Starr-Mathews Agency. Hole Sponsors are Chick-fil-A Calhoun, Family Savings Credit Union, Georgia Power, M&S Logistics, Shaw Industries, and Starr-Mathews Agency. Chick-fil-A Calhoun will be the lunch sponsor and Coca-Cola Bottling of Rome will be the beverage sponsor. Dairy Queen treats will be provided by Starr-Mathews Agency. Downtown Calhoun will sponsor the Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin contests.
Team registrations are coming in daily, with room for more. These additional sponsorships and registration opportunities are available online at www.gordoncountychamber.com/events.
The tournament is organized by the Education & Workforce Development Committee, which is led by Chair Chris Tarpley, Shaw Industries; and Co Vice-Chairs Jim Dodd, Dodd Machine & Tool Inc., and Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools.
The committee’s mission is to connect education and industry to promote economic growth. Its program of work includes identification and recognition of Teachers of the Year from each school system, planning and presentation of the annual State of Industry Event, promotion of initiatives to convene business leaders and educators to promote economic growth, recognition of a Business Commitment to Education Partner of the Year, and creation of a Workforce Development Plan.