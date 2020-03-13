Following the lead of the Georgia Chamber, the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is encouraging area businesses to make fact-based decisions and to stay updated regarding COVID-19.
Chamber President and CEO Kathy B. Johnson suggested employers, business establishments and citizens use the following regularly-updated resources in a press release on Friday evening:
- Georgia Chamber Resource Webpage
- Centers for Disease Control Links: What you need to know about coronavirus disease 2019 and Stop the Spread of Germs
- Georgia Department of Public Health Resource Webpage
- US Chamber Resource Page
"Many of our businesses and local industries are implementing strategies to protect their workforce from the coronavirus while ensuring continuity of operations," Johnson said in the release. "Many of these steps are restricting travel, involvement in community meetings, and limiting non-essential visitors to offices."
Considering the current health issues and concerns resulting from COVID-19, as well as school and community closures, the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will suspend committee meetings and events from March 16 until April 3.
The Chamber will remain open during regular hours of operation.
"Please help us promote economic security for our community and continue to support our business owners and our local economy by shopping local," Johnson said.