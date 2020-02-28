Members of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce heard from several officials about the state of the local economy, industries and governments during the chamber's Booster Breakfast on Friday.
Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the chamber and the Gordon County Development Authority, highlighted several positive stats for the area over the past year, including $159.6 million in capital investments, 828 jobs created, 16 existing industry visits, 44 industrial projects, multiple grants and other projects.
Johnson also singled out a number of businesses that either expanded, reinvested or opened locally during the past year, including Mannington Mills, the Mohawk Career Center, Viatera, Foam Products, Nagel Products, Steel Roots, Mapei, Kerry, Love's Travel Center, AdventHealth Gordon, Food City, Racemark International, Halpern Enterprises, Nourison, LG Hausys, HMTX Industries and Pilgrim's.
She also announced that an industrial property along Highway 41 known as Moore Farm had recently been sold and reminded the audience that a Buc-ee's convenience store is in development.
Calhoun Mayor Jimmy Palmer told the group about a population growth of 41% between the years 2000 and 2008, noting that the city grew faster than Rome, Cartersville and Dalton during those years. He said Calhoun ranked 239th in the nation for the number of businesses that opened over a recent year-two period, crediting the work of the development authority for bringing in so many new businesses.
"I'd like to remind you that Calhoun is a busy place and it's growing," Palmer said.
The mayor also talked about the city's effort to clean up or remove dilapidated properties, noting that 12 such structures had been taken down in the past year.
"But more importantly, we have worked with a lot of property owners to rehab these homes," said Palmer, adding that 20 houses had been remodeled in the Mill Village alone, with more in other parts of Calhoun.
The mayor said the fact that Calhoun recently ranked as the 26th safest city in Georgia is something to be proud of, and he talked about recent accomplishments of the police and fire departments. Palmer also announced the city has recently acquired property and has plans in place to try to lure the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to build a headquarters in Calhoun.
He also touted recent accomplishments of the Downtown Development Authority, the parks and recreations department and the city's utility department and noted that Calhoun has comparatively low millage rates for cities of similar size.
Becky Hood, chair of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners, also shared statistics for each of the county's departments, noting successes in a range of areas.
"2019 was a great year for Gordon County. Our department heads across the board did a great job for your guys," Hood told the crowd.
She specifically mentioned that the sheriff's office had responded to 44,914 calls last year, cleared about 31.2 tons of litter from county roadways, logged 9,790 training hours, added body cameras and raised money for special needs students. Similarly, the fire and rescue department responded to 3,500 calls, supplied 160 families with smoke detectors, participated in safety fairs and conducted their annual Santa in Uniform event. The county 911 department fielded 147,609 calls, installed a new mapping system and hosted its annual Meet and Treat Halloween event.
Hood praised the county's park and recreation department for its various events, grants received and training sessions, as well as the Emergency Management Agency's re-certification as a Storm Ready Community and their upgraded Mobile Command Unit. She also singled out the county public works department for repairing McDaniel Station Road after flooding in that area damaged the road recently.
The commission chair also noted new partnerships and successes at animal control, the clerk of court's office, probate court and the county election office.
Hood provided brief updates related to ongoing projects, including the new health department, renovation of the second floor at Government Plaza, a splash pad and pavilion in Sonoraville and the court house and annex renovations. She also noted there are several more projects in the pipeline.
Hood also reported that 468 businesses renewed their licenses last year, that 80 new businesses received licenses and that local unemployment remains at a record low of 2.7%.
"It's truly great seeing our local economies thriving again," Hood said.
Julie Walraven, chair of the chamber's board of directors, announced during the breakfast that this year's BBQ, Boogie and Blues event in Downtown Calhoun will also feature a battle of the bands contest. She said anyone interested in entering should contact Sarah Ostuw at the Gordon County Convention and Visitors Bureau.