The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will present its 27th annual Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Fields Ferry Golf Course, and this week the chamber announced that the event will include a helicopter ball drop that will send $2,000 to one lucky winner.
AGC Pediatrics will return as the signature sponsor for the tournament, which had 21 teams registered to play as of Thursday. The chamber generated a flurry of excitement when it announced that Greater Community Bank will sponsor a ball drop just before play begins, with the winner claiming the $2,000 cash prize.
“The chamber is grateful to Greater Community Bank for providing the support required to accomplish our first ball drop, and we believe it will add a whole new level of fun and excitement to the tournament,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “The golf tournament is the chamber’s longest-running event and we are very proud of its legacy, so we are happy to make any additions or improvements that will enhance its outreach. Just since the announcement on Sept. 16, we have received several calls and emails on the topic, giving us confidence it will be successful.”
“Greater Community Bank is always ready to support the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and its programs,” said Donna McEntyre, chief operating officer and city president. “We have participated in ball drops before and we’re confident this will add a whole new layer of fun to the tournament, while increasing its revenue stream. The chamber took our idea and ran with it, pulling it together quickly and creating what we know is going to be a winning event.”
The chamber will sell no more than 200 balls at $50 each, with each ball representing an entry in the ball drop. All the sold balls will be numbered and then dropped from a helicopter above the 10th fairway at Fields Ferry. The ball that either goes into the hole or lands closest to the pin will be the winning entry, and the purchaser of that ball will receive a $2,000 cash prize.
Ron Dobbs, a pilot and well-known businessman long credited for his support of small business and generosity in the community, donated his personal helicopter and flight service for the event, which will take place at approximately 11:30 a.m., just before tee-off for the tournament itself.
The tournament will also include a raffle of items donated by chamber members and local businesses. Those items are being brought to the chamber daily, so the list remains fluid, but currently it includes gift cards ranging from $25 to $150, a leaf blower, a smart TV, designer rugs, restaurant meal cards, gift baskets and a Yeti cooler.
AGC Pediatrics is the Gold Sponsor of the Tournament. As of Sept. 17, Silver Sponsors for the tournament are AdventHealth Gordon, Georgia Cumberland Conference, Sherman Hall Construction, and Mohawk Industries. Hamilton Health Care System and the Bobbye F. Harris Foundation are Bronze Sponsors. Team Sponsors include AdventHealth Gordon, Care at Home, Chick-fil-A Calhoun, Dalton Box, Dodd’s Carpet, First Bank of Calhoun, Food City, Fox Systems, Georgia Farm Bureau, Georgia Power, HMTX, M&S Logistics, Mannington Commercial, Mohawk Industries, Mitch Ralston’s Sheriff Auxiliary, Shaw Industries, and Starr-Mathews Agency.
Hole Sponsors are Care at Home, Chick-fil-A Calhoun, Family Savings Credit Union, Georgia Cumberland Academy, Georgia Power, Gordon Central High School, Gordon County Schools, Lyles Wealth Management, M&S Logistics, Shaw Industries, Sonoraville High School, Starr-Mathews Agency, and The Council on Alcohol and Drugs. Chick-fil-A Calhoun will be the lunch sponsor and Coca-Cola Bottling of Rome will be the beverage sponsor. Dairy Queen treats will be provided by Starr-Mathews Agency. Downtown Calhoun will sponsor the Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin contests. Team registrations are coming in daily, with room for more.
These additional sponsorships and registration opportunities are available on the chamber website at www.gordoncountychamber.com/events.
The tournament is organized by the Education and Workforce Development Committee, which is led by Chair Chris Tarpley, Shaw Industries; and Co Vice-Chairs Jim Dodd, Dodd Machine and Tool Inc., and Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools. The committee’s mission is to connect education and industry to promote economic growth. Its program of work includes identification and recognition of Teachers of the Year from each school system, planning and presentation of the annual State of Industry Event, promotion of initiatives to convene business leaders and educators to promote economic growth, recognition of a Business Commitment to Education Partner of the Year, and creation of a Workforce Development Plan.
Proceeds accomplished from the fundraiser will be used to support Chamber projects and fund scholarships to eligible graduating seniors from Calhoun High School, Georgia-Cumberland Academy, Gordon Central High School, and Sonoraville High School.