The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Education and Workforce Development Committee’s 26th Annual Golf Tournament presented in September funded scholarships for four local high school seniors. Chosen from a pool of 24 applicants and listed alphabetically, the students receiving $1,500 scholarships are John Rainwater IV, Alex Repp, Devin Schlisner and Allen Stone.
“The Education and Workforce Committee is happy to reward these four students for their stellar high school careers and proud to invest in their college experience, which we expect will be just as successful,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “This has been a particularly challenging year for students in Gordon County and across the nation, but they have performed well and maintained their focus. That skill will remain an essential tool as they move forward, so we’re happy to see them demonstrate its use while such young adults.”
John Rainwater IV is the recipient chosen from Gordon Central High School, where he graduated as valedictorian. He will attend the University of Georgia, where he plans to major in Environmental Engineering. He is the son of John and Shannon Rainwater III. Rainwater is an active member of Riverview Baptist Church.
During his time at Gordon Central High School, Rainwater not only demonstrated academic excellence, but also was involved in extracurricular activities, community programs, and sports. His academic affiliations included membership in the National Honor Society, Warrior Academy, and the Spanish Honor Society. His extracurricular activities included Sources of Strength, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Student Government. Active in the community, he completed Chick-fil-A’s Leadership Academy and the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Program.
Rainwater is a talented athlete, having played football and soccer all four years of his school career and serving as team captain for each. He was named the football team’s most valuable player, received an All-State honorable mention in 2019, and was named Gordon Central’s Wendy’s High School Heisman Winner.
Alex Repp is the recipient chosen from Calhoun High School, where he graduated third in his class. He will attend the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he plans to major in Biomedical Engineering. He is the son of David and Jill Repp. Repp is an active member of Calhoun First Baptist Church.
Repp was involved in many academic and extracurricular activities while at Calhoun High School. As a member of the National Beta Club, he served as Chapter President for three years. He was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, was an officer of the Tri-M Music Honor Society, belonged to the Calhoun High School Men’s Quartet and Chorus, and the Marching and Jazz Bands, where he was a section leader all four years. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, and HOSA.
Repp was named an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction, completed the President’s Student Service Challenge, received a Georgia Certificate of Merit, and was a state semi-finalist in the Georgia Governor’s Honors Program. He received a Distinguished Academic Achievement Award for being in the top five of his graduating class, was named an Outstanding Student in Computer Science, and won first place at school and region levels in the Georgia Educational Student Technology Competition. Repp also lettered as a member of the Men’s Varsity Golf Team.
Devin Schlisner was chosen as the scholarship recipient from Georgia Cumberland Academy, where he graduated with a nearly perfect grade point average. He plans to attend Union College, major in Mathematics and have a career as an Actuary. He is the son of Chad and Tina Schlisner.
While a student at Georgia Cumberland Academy, Schlisner served as Freshman Class Pastor, Sophomore and Junior Class President, and Student Association President. He accomplished these achievements while working part-time in several service positions, which is part of the campus tradition at Georgia Cumberland Academy. Those positions included office work, groundskeeping, and assignments as Camp Counselor and Camp Lifeguard.
Schlisner was a member of the National Honor Society, was a GCA Scholar, belonged to the Elite Choir and played basketball. He also was a member of the gymnastics team for two years. He received the Underclassman Math Award both his freshman and sophomore years and was also named Student of the Month those same years. Schlisner received the Peter Hwang Scholarship.
Allen Stone is the recipient chosen from Sonoraville High School, where he graduated with an impressive grade point average and was at the top of his class. He will attend Emmanuel College, where he plans to major in Math Education and then pursue a career as a math teacher. He is the son of Shawn and Susan Stone.
While at Sonoraville High School, Stone was active in student leadership. He was involved in the Student Government Association all four years and served as the 2019-2020 Student Body President. A talented athlete, he was a member of the wrestling team each year and served as team captain his senior year. In 2020, he was named the FCA Wrestler of the Year at Sonoraville. Stone has shared his talents by serving as a youth wrestling coach for Special Olympics and has been active in many student government activities.
These four students were chosen by a subcommittee of the Education and Workforce Development Committee using a standardized rubric to ensure fairness. While the committee hopes that students will return to Calhoun-Gordon County and build their lives and careers in this community, their primary intention is to support them as they pursue quality educations and accomplish their full potential.