The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce presented its first full-scale virtual event, and also one of its largest signature programs, on Friday, July 24, using the Zoom platform as the annual State of Industry event went online.
With AdventHealth Gordon taking the lead as signature sponsor and 13 other supporters also on board, the chamber was well-positioned to deliver a top-quality presentation as it welcomed keynote speaker Russell Grizzle, CEO of Mannington Mills. Attendance, feedback and webinar completion numbers all indicate the success of the event, which was free to chamber members and their guests.
“This implementation evidenced the chamber’s current and ongoing shift toward the creative use of technology — a universal trend as businesses and organizations across the world find new ways to communicate with each other and accomplish their work from remote locations,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “We are clearly not alone as we manage our own challenges, and we want our members to know they are not alone.”
The State of Industry event was planned and presented by the chamber’s Education and Workforce Development Committee, which is led by Chair Chris Tarpley, Shaw Industries; working with Co-Vice-Chairs Jim Dodd, Dodd Machine & Tool Inc.; and Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools. The committee also presents the chamber’s annual golf tournament, which for many years has funded scholarships to local high school seniors.
Grizzle joined an impressive group of previous speakers, which have included leaders and executives from the Carpet & Rug Institute, Wright School of Business at Dalton State College, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Georgia Chamber of Commerce, Kennesaw State University, Mercer University, Mohawk Industries, Pine Hall Brick Company, Shaw Industries Group and TPA Realty Services.
The State of Industry event was made possible by a host of sponsors, with AdventHealth Gordon designated as the Signature Sponsor. First Bank of Calhoun, Fox Systems, Mannington Mills, Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries, Starr-Mathews Agency, and Synovus came forward as sponsors at the President’s level. The Development Authority of Gordon County, Family Savings Credit Union, Georgia Power, and M&S Logistics sponsored at the Engineer’s Level. Calhoun City Schools and Gordon County Schools both sponsored at the Innovator’s Level. A variety of sponsorship opportunities were made available, with four price levels in place that provided sponsors with promotional value tied to their investment in the event.