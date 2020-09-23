The 27th annual Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament will be held today at Fields Ferry Golf Club, beginning with a catered lunch at 11 a.m. A helicopter ball drop set to send one lucky winner home with $2,000 will be held just before tee-off at 11:30 a.m.
Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to bid on a number of raffle items, including gift cards ranging from $25 to $150, a leaf blower, a smart TV, designer rugs, restaurant meal cards, gift baskets and a Yeti cooler.
Proceeds from the tournament, ball drop and raffle will fund chamber activities and its scholarship fund, which provides scholarships to eligible graduating seniors at each of the four local high schools.
“The golf tournament is the chamber’s longest running event and we are very proud of its legacy,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “This particular event offers our members excellent business networking opportunities and significant promotional value while also making substantial contributions to the educations of many students, so it is a success on several levels. The chamber is grateful to AGC Pediatrics and all the other event sponsors who come together to support the tournament.”
Johnson also offered a special thank you to Greater Community Bank for sponsoring the ball drop and to Ron Dobbs, the local pilot and businessman who donated his personal helicopter and flight service for the event.
AGC Pediatrics is the Gold Sponsor of the tournament. Silver Sponsors are AdventHealth Gordon, Georgia Cumberland Conference, Sherman Hall Construction and Mohawk Industries. Hamilton Health Care System and the Bobbye F. Harris Foundation are Bronze Sponsors. Team Sponsors include AdventHealth Gordon, Care at Home, Chick-fil-A Calhoun, Dalton Box, Dodd’s Carpet, First Bank of Calhoun, Food City, Fox Systems, Georgia Farm Bureau, Georgia Power, HMTX, M&S Logistics, Mannington Commercial, Mohawk Industries, Mitch Ralston’s Sheriff Auxiliary, Shaw Industries and Starr-Mathews Agency.
Hole Sponsors are Care at Home, Chick-fil-A Calhoun, Family Savings Credit Union, Georgia Cumberland Academy, Georgia Power, Gordon Central High School, Gordon County Schools, Lyles Wealth Management, M&S Logistics, Shaw Industries, Sonoraville High School, Starr-Mathews Agency, and The Council on Alcohol and Drugs.
Lunch will be provided by Chick-fil-A Calhoun. Coca-Cola Bottling of Rome is sponsoring beverages. Dairy Queen treats will be provided by Starr-Mathews Agency, and Downtown Calhoun will sponsor the Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin contests.
The tournament is organized by the Education and Workforce Development Committee, which is led by Chair Chris Tarpley, Shaw Industries; and Co Vice-Chairs Jim Dodd, Dodd Machine and Tool Inc., and Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools. The committee’s mission is to connect education and industry to promote economic growth. Its program of work includes identification and recognition of Teachers of the Year from each school system, planning and presentation of the annual State of Industry Event, promotion of initiatives to convene business leaders and educators to promote economic growth, recognition of a Business Commitment to Education Partner of the Year, and creation of a Workforce Development Plan.