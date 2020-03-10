On Wednesday, March 4, the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Education & Workforce Development Committee honored five students from Calhoun High School for their efforts on an engineering and technology project supporting a Chamber initiative.
The committee is led by Chair Chris Tarpley, Shaw Industries; and Co-Vice Chairs Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools, and Jim Dodd, Dodd Machine & Tool Inc.
“In February, Mrs. Kimberly Jones, an Engineering and Technology Teacher who serves as TSA Advisor at Calhoun High School, accepted the Chamber challenge and offered technical support when a small part of a scrolling banner broke and rendered the equipment useless. The Chamber had learned replacement of the piece required the purchase of an entire element at a cost of nearly $500 and was hoping the students might be able to produce a part that would fit. It turned out to be a huge win,” explained Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “We see this project as a perfect example of the school systems and business community working together to accomplish good results for both. It gave the students first-hand experience in a real-world situation, allowing them to see the benefit of their work. It gave the Chamber a chance to support and encourage those efforts and saved us a tidy sum.”
Jones responded to the request and put five students to work on the project, with Teresa Nguyen emerging with the lead design. Joined by Ryan Baldwin, Brady Ebersold, Melanie Matul and Lillianna Revovato, the group developed and produced a component that fit the requirement and restored the sign to working condition. Nguyen, Baldwin, Ebersold, and Matul are all eleventh graders at Calhoun High School, while Revovato is a senior. Each student was invited to the March 4 meeting so they could see the sign their component was being used in on display in the conference room. While there, each student was acknowledged and presented with a congratulatory gift card. Brandi Hayes, CTAE Director for Calhoun City Schools, also attended the meeting.