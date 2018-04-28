Central sterilizing room surgery team recognized with Extra Mile Award

(Calhoun, Ga.) — The central sterilizing room surgery team, including Breanna Parker, April Kinsey, Valinda Wood, Christie Williams, Divanna Hall, Britany McTaggart, Corey Fowler, Tara Young, Molly Coble and Kaitlyn Stanley, was recently awarded Gordon Hospital’s prestigious Extra Mile Award.
This special award was created by members of the hospital’s Employee Engagement Committee to recognize employees who go above and beyond the call of duty on a regular basis. It is awarded monthly to deserving employees selected by the hospital’s directors.
The CSR surgery team was nominated by Chief Nursing Officer Amy Jordon with the following words: “Recently, we were in a critical situation, and these employees took it in stride. They changed their personal schedules, made multiple trips back and forth to Murray Medical Center, worked very long hours, even overnight, and never once complained. They exemplified our mission and the best of our culture through this major issue and didn’t think twice about doing it. We are so proud of them and the example they set for all of us.”
About Gordon Hospital
