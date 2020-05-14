A total of 55.2% of households had responded to the 2020 Census as of Thursday afternoon, but officials are continuing to urge locals to mail in the form or fill it out online before May 27, the date when census takers will start visiting homes.
“We’re working hard to reach families digitally across the nation and keep the 2020 Census in the conversation across social media channels and platforms. It has never been easier to respond to the census and to help promote the census from your own home,” said Pearl B. Gardner, a partnership specialist for Gordon and Murray counties with the U.S. Census Bureau.
Conducted every 10 years, the census is a nationwide resident count mandated by the United States Constitution.
It provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers and many others use to provide daily services, products and support for local communities. Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other resources based on census data.
The results of the census also determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, and they are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
Residents are given the option of self-reporting through the mail or online, and census takers will begin interviewing households that have not self-reported on May 27.
In 2010, the last take a census took place, Gordon County’s self-report participation was 64.8%. As of Thursday afternoon, that number was 55.2%, a number just lower than the statewide total of 55.2%, but a few points lower than the country-rate rate of 59.1%.
When broken down by municipality Thursday, Calhoun’s response rate was 54.7%, Fairmount’s was 43.4%, Resaca’s was 49.6% and Ranger’s was 50.9%.
Gardner said those who have already self reported should encourage their friends, families and social networks to do the same.
“Our key message right now is this: It’s not too late to respond to the 2020 Census,” she said.
In December, the Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the president and Congress as required by law. By March 31, 2021, the Census Bureau will send redistricting counts to the states. This information will be used to redraw legislative districts based on population changes.