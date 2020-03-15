Shae Highfield, a longtime addict who has been clean for more than two years now, credits the Celebrate Recovery program sponsored by City of Refuge for helping her find a purpose in life and strengthening her relationship with God.
Highfield said she has been through other programs, but this one was unlike any other she’s participated in before.
“So, Celebrate Recovery shows me how the lord loves me unconditionally through the steps. And the steps is your daily walk. It’s what you do on a daily basis,” she said.
Celebrate Recovery Calhoun marked its first year operating locally with a New Year celebration in January.
Kim Knight, one of the ministry leaders for the group, said at the time that the organization has already had a tremendous impact since hosting their first session just over a year ago.
“It’s amazing what has happened. We’re averaging about 80 people and we’ve had as many as 180. I think the lowest number was about 60,” she said.
Knight emphasized that while Celebrate Recovery aims to help people who have experienced substance abuse issues, it’s not solely for that problem. People can also get help with anger issues, grief, co-dependence or anything else they might need help recovering from. She also pointed out that while the group is sponsored by City of Refuge, it is not specifically tied to any church or associated with any particular belief system.
The phrase they used often, Highland said, is they try to help anyone “with a hurt, habit or hang-up.” She said it’s important for people to understand that the folks who participate in Celebrate Recovery focus on the good aspects of an individual. They see the evil, she said, but they work together to turn it into something good.
“That’s what makes the hard times become smiles. I was telling Kim, I have learned here that the lord allows me to doubt so we grow closer. And that’s what this place shows me. I can doubt in myself so we grow closer. It’s OK to have those doubts and those hang-ups because that’s how I grow closer with the lord on a daily basis,” said Highfield.
Celebrate Recovery is a worldwide organization that had chapters in 38,000 American churches at last count. At least 30 new branches opened in Georgia last year alone, and there are other regional groups in Adairsville and Chatsworth.
The Calhoun group meets every Tuesday at 6 p.m. for a meal and a meet and greet. At 6:45 p.m. they have large group, which can include testimonials, guest speakers, music or lessons. Then they divide into gender-specific small groups lead by specially trained leaders who have put in their own year of recovery.
Celebrate Recovery also offers issue-specific 12 step programs on other nights of the week.
For more information, contact Knight at 678-986-5904, the City of Refuge church at 706-659-7622 or visit their Facebook page by searching “Celebrate Recovery – Calhoun.”