Calhoun High School 11th grader Shannon Yaeger-Rood is the Calhoun College and Career Academy (CCCA) Student of the Week for Jan. 4-8, 2021. He is an excellent student in the culinary arts pathway. His culinary teacher, Caroline Atkins, nominated him, stating, “I chose Shannon because he has always shown a passion and a sense of curiosity for culinary arts. He is eager to try new techniques and find creative ways to make food. Shannon usually finishes a task and then tries it a different way just to see if it can be done.
Yaeger-Rood chose the culinary pathway at the CCCA because he has always been interested in how a chef can take food that he doesn’t really like and make it into something new and enjoyable. He wants to be a restaurant chef and make all kinds of foods, especially Southern food. He is thankful that CCCA offers an opportunity to explore the world of culinary arts and plans to attend a culinary school after high school, such as the Art Institute, and train to be a chef.
When asked about his thoughts on the culinary arts program, he stated, ”When you go to a restaurant, you mostly just experience the final project of the food. My culinary classes have shown me what it means to have a career as a chef and how to make a restaurant work.”