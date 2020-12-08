Calhoun High School 11th grader Hunter Harkins was the Calhoun College and Career Academy (CCCA) Student of the Week for Nov. 30 - Dec. 4, 2020. Harkins is a student in the STEM-Engineering and Technology Pathway.
His STEM Teacher, Kimberly Jones, nominated him, stating, “Hunter always goes above and beyond. He takes on new tasks without being asked. He is an active member of our student organization, TSA, for which he serves as treasurer. Hunter has worked hard this year to help our organization become more successful through fundraising and promoting TSA projects. He is a leader among his peers and serves as an example for others with his dedication, motivation and positivity.”
Harkins chose the STEM-Engineering and Technology Pathway at Calhoun High School because it aligns with his plans to pursue a degree in software engineering or computer science at Georgia Tech. After taking graphic design and video production through CCCA, Hunter would also like to minor in graphic design or video production. His goal is to become a software developer.
When asked about his thoughts on the STEM-Engineering and Technology Pathway, Harkins states, “It is difficult at first, learning how to combine creativity and logic together. It takes time, just as any other skill does. Don’t let the first day of learning something stop you from a decade of it.”