Calhoun High School 12th grader Yolanie Cott-Skerrett is the Calhoun College and Career Academy (CCCA) Student of the Week for Dec. 14-18. Cott-Skerrett is in the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program through Chattahoochee Technical College.
Her CNA teacher, Lisha Nichelson, nominated Yolanie stating, “Yolanie takes the CNA course very seriously. She puts forth much effort to study and works hard to improve her skills.”
She always goes above and beyond to improve her knowledge and skills without being asked. She is an active member of HOSA. She has worked hard this year to help HOSA become more successful. She is a leader among her peers and serves as an example for others with her dedication, motivation and positivity.
She chose the CNA program at the Calhoun College and Career Academy because she is interested in learning and receiving as much experience as she can in the medical field. She considers herself kind of shy and hoped the CNA courses would give her the skills needed to help her work better with others.
She has learned that the CNA courses at the Calhoun College and Career Academy through dual enrollment with Chattahoochee Technical College have enriched her interest to pursue a career in the medical field. She plans to attend Dalton State College in fall 2021 to pursue a degree. She also shows a lot of interest in radiology, as well as nursing. She knows that her career will be medical related thanks to the CCCA.
When asked about her thoughts on the Certified Nursing Assistant program, she states, “You do not actually know until you try. You must put yourself out there. I never would have guessed I would be taking CNA courses, but now I can’t imagine taking anything else during my high school career. This class really opened my eyes and gave me insight and the direction I needed to choose my career pathway in college.”