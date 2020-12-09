The CCCA Program/Teachers of the Month Spotlight is featuring the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Program. This program is offered through the Calhoun College and Career Academy (CCCA) at Calhoun Middle and High School.
Kimberly Jones is the STEM-Engineering and Technology teacher at Calhoun College and Career Academy (CCCA). She has been teaching for nine years, spending the first six as a fourth-grade teacher at Calhoun Elementary School. During this time, she got her start with STEM then she branched out to the school-wide STEM initiatives including STEM day and STEM night. When the opportunity became available, she moved into the role of STEM teacher for Calhoun Middle School and has spent the last two years as the high school STEM-Engineering and Technology teacher.
Jones earned her Bachelor of Science degree in early childhood education from Dalton State College. She then earned her master's degree in instructional technology through Kennesaw State University in 2019. She has been married to her husband, Chris, for four years. They have two children and one furbaby. Outside of school, she enjoys doing DIY projects at her home. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling.
At CCCA, the STEM-Engineering and Technology pathway offers a variety of opportunities for students to learn and apply the engineering design process to solve real-world problems. Students learn math and science skills related to solving these problems. Students also learn about the many career opportunities in fields related to engineering and how to use machines such as 3D printers, a laser engraver, a CNC router and robots to solve problems.
TSA, the Technology Students Association, is the Career Technical Student Organization (CTSO) associated with STEM-Engineering and Technology. Students can participate in leadership training through CORE (Chapter Officer Retreat of Excellence) and the Fall Leadership Conference. Training related to competitive events occurs at Fall Leadership for events conducted at State Leadership.
Her favorite thing about teaching STEM-Engineering and Technology at CCCA is getting students to step outside their comfort zone and develop critical thinking skills to produce evidence of their learning instead of passively receiving information.
Missy Hathcox is the Calhoun Middle School STEM teacher. She has been teaching for eight years. She earned her Bachelor of Science in business and a Master's in Education degree from the University of Georgia. She has taught middle school STEM for two years.
Hathcox is married to her husband, Alan, and they have three sons, including two Calhoun graduates. Turner attends Kennesaw State and is studying to be an electrical engineer. Banks attends Georgia Northwestern Technical College and is studying construction management. Wesley is a junior at Calhoun High School.
Hathcox has a yard full of pets such as dogs, cats, chickens, lizards, turtles and whatever else the boys find. She enjoys anything that involves being outside, and she loves to travel and see new places. There's no place that she wouldn't visit.
In the CMS Connections STEM classes, students are given challenges or problems to research, and then they design solutions. Using the Engineering Design Process as a template, students build critical and constructive reasoning skills to look at a variety of solutions to a problem. Teamwork is a critical skill to STEM, and students are given many opportunities to build on that skill.
Her favorite thing about teaching STEM at CCCA, according to Hathcox, is that she enjoys seeing students learn about something they knew nothing about and taking that information to design solutions. Students with many different skill sets can be successful in STEM if they persevere through the problem.