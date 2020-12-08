Lori Fisher, Healthcare Science teacher, is the first Calhoun College and Career Academy (CCCA) teacher in the spotlight for November 2020. She has been the Healthcare Science teacher for 12 years. Prior to earning her teaching credentials through the University of Georgia, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga. She worked as a clinical nurse for 22 years in several healthcare areas (mental health, burn ICU, labor and delivery, general ICU, director of education, AHA BLS & ACLS instructor, home health and cardiac stress testing in Imaging Services) before deciding to change her focus to teaching the field she loves. She also serves as an American Heart Association basic life support instructor.
Fisher grew up in Chattanooga and attended Hixson High School. She was a cheerleader in both high school and college and enjoys cheering on Yellow Jacket football on Friday nights. She graduated magna cum laude and was a member of Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Honor Society. She moved to Calhoun in 1989. Her two sons, Conner and Andrew, are Calhoun graduates and are both juniors in college this year. She is a member of Calhoun First Presbyterian Church. Outside of school, she loves spending time with her family and her animals, two dogs and three cats.
At CCCA, the Healthcare Science program is tailored to students who are interested in healthcare as a future career. The pathway begins with a basic introduction to careers and education requirements and includes essential healthcare requirements regardless of the setting. The second level is an anatomy class where students learn about body systems and disease/treatments associated with those systems. Allied Health is the final course and goes in-depth with systems and allows students to focus on a career of choice with a capstone project.
HOSA is the Career, Technical, Student Organization (CTSO) associated with Healthcare Science. HOSA is a co-curricular group for students in career and technical education pathways to further their knowledge and skills by participating in conferences and leadership competitions. The CCCA chapter is very active in community events and is consistently recognized as one of the largest and most dynamic chapters in Georgia.
Her favorite thing about teaching healthcare at CCCA is seeing students excel and keeping in touch with those who graduate. She finds it very rewarding to see former students becoming successful in various healthcare fields.