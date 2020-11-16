AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce that Cayla Pulliam, FNP-C, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Owasa.
Pulliam joins Robert Lester, MD; Chris Yamamoto, MD; Charlotte Brooks, FNP-BC; Rhonda Gilbert, FNP-C; and Tiffany Kelley, FNP-C, at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Owasa, which offers a wide range of medical services for the entire family. Serving the Calhoun and Gordon County community since 1980, the clinicians carefully listen to patients and provide thorough exams and offer solutions to make sure you stay at your best. The practice also helps patients prevent or manage medical issues, including diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and many other conditions that need close monitoring.
Pulliam earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Kennesaw State University and her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She is certified through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. Outside of work, Pulliam enjoys spending time with friends and family, being outdoors, being involved in the community and traveling.
To schedule an appointment, call 706-625-0333.