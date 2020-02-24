Casey Curtis was recently awarded AdventHealth Gordon’s prestigious Extra Mile Award.
This special award was created by members of the hospital’s Employee Engagement Committee to recognize employees who go above and beyond the call of duty on a regular basis. It is awarded monthly to deserving employees selected by the hospital’s directors.
Curtis, a call center representative, was nominated by Angie Samples, director of physician services at AdventHealth Gordon, with the following words: “I can’t think of a better person to receive this award than Casey Curtis. Her day starts and ends with her love for our patients. She treats them like she would want her family to be treated. Casey is a true asset to the call center and our organization. Her caring spirit is felt by her colleagues, our patients and our patients’ family members.
“I was recently contacted by a member of our AdventHealth Gordon team as she felt this particular act of kindness needed to be shared. The spouse of one of our patients contacted their primary care office, and Casey received the call. This gentleman was calling to ask if we had a wheelchair he could borrow as he was unsure how he would get his wife into their home after her upcoming surgery. He ordered one, but it wasn’t going to be available in time. Unfortunately, the office didn’t have a wheelchair to loan him. Casey’s heart was hurting for this man and his wife. It just so happened that Casey previously had acquired a wheelchair when she had a family member who experienced a stroke, and it wasn’t being used anymore. Casey contacted her husband and asked him to find the wheelchair and bring it to her office. Casey called the gentleman back and told him that they had found a wheelchair he could have. He was so thankful and relieved that he could now get his wife home safely. Casey’s heart was definitely with this patient and her husband.”