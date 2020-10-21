I was listening to a program featuring Televangelist Sid Roth earlier this week and was so moved by what he shared.
Roth said, “In November, I’m NOT voting for a person, I’m voting for issues. I’m voting for the right to praise my God. I’m voting for the second amendment, capitalism and the American dream. I’m voting for funding the police, for law and order and the military. I’m voting for veterans who fought and died for this country. I’m voting to stop child sex trafficking. I’m voting for the freedom to worship in our churches, for our country to be pro-Israel and for my right to speak my opinion without being censored. I’m voting for secure borders. I’m voting for every unborn life, for our flag and for good against evil. I’m voting for one nation under God. We must all pray and vote.”
I ask you to remember the promises made and promises kept over the last four years, which is just the beginning. COVID-19 will end, sooner than later. So, whoever wins the election will govern on his issues for four years. We must consider what the candidates stand for and what they have accomplished in the past. Political ads are everywhere, but we need to research intelligently, focusing on their records. In November, we will have the chance to make our voices heard.
I’m siding with Sid Roth. I’m choosing capitalism over socialism. In America, if you work hard, you can accomplish anything; your dreams can come true. We need our government to protect American workers, industries and our intellectual property by pursuing fair and reciprocal trade deals and holding our trading partners accountable.
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), for instance, has pumped billions into the automotive industry and created thousands of new manufacturing jobs. And they will come back even stronger in 2021 after COVID-19 has been beaten.
As a Christian, I am thankful our federal judiciary has been reshaped with a record number of conservative judges to our nation’s courts. We have two new Supreme Court justices on the bench with a third on her way to being confirmed now. They dutifully uphold the Constitution and defend the rule of law, just as our forefathers intended.
I’m voting for Christianity that has been under attack in America for far too long. I am praying and voting for God and prayer to be brought back into our schools and for our schools to teach history focused on the facts rather than personal ideology. I’m praying the next generation understands civics and will want to pass the principles and responsibilities embodied in good citizenship down to their children.
Civics is one of those words we all know – but often find it hard to define.
Part of our civic duty is to vote in elections, serve in the military, volunteer in the community, and be informed in the true matters of our government – both local and federal. It’s everyone’s social responsibility.
So, I ask – what are you voting for this November? How will your vote affect your country and your family for generations to come?