Even when it seems like someone else’s job instead of yours, you still have something within you that says, “something needs to be done.” That is exactly what happened to me recently.
After watching the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show on Tuesday, June 30, I decided it was time to do something. “They” weren’t going to do it this time, it was up to me and my husband, Joel.
While watching the show, I started taking notes. The topic was the only hope for our society to stay great, successful and fair – the GOP senators needed to grow a spine and start doing the job we elected them to do. Carlson shared three points the GOP senators need to step up and tackle or we will lose the country we all love so much.
1. The GOP needs to defend total equality under the law. We are all equal, regardless of our skin color or economic status. The GOP senators need to stand up for all Americans to make America fair again. The alternative is disaster! Any system that punishes people for how they were born is immoral. Ancestry, wealth, appearance cannot play any part in the law. Fighting to make this a colorblind society is a must because we are all citizens.
2. The GOP must defend our freedom of speech. If we can’t say it, then we won’t be allowed to think it. The left doesn’t really want to control our speech, they want to control our minds. That’s what America is telling us now. No speech means no thought, no learning, no civilization, nothing! Consider who will be appointed to tell us what we can and cannot say! What we should believe and what’s right and wrong.
3. The GOP must work hard for the middle class. Right now, we feel as if we’re getting mindless junk from many of our representatives. The American dream has died with our generation. The only office holders who are successful are those who look out for us, those they were elected to work for and protect.
We are simply asking the GOP to do their job! We want change from our elected friends in the Congress asking that they fight for our jobs, education, faith and family. Please stand-up to the opposition and help Donald Trump Keep America great and fair.
I once asked a friend who was in the Georgia House of Representatives why things never change. He said our representatives (local to federal) never hear from us, even on the most important issues. However, they are bombarded with requests from the opposition. He also said the Democrats always stand together on any given issue, whether they agree or not. The opposite is true of the Republicans – they almost never agree on anything – so nothing gets done. Case in point – repeal and replace! Thumbs down ladies and gentlemen.
At this time, the GOP is the only institution we can depend on in our society. We feel there are no other options. The Democrats are still suffering from “Trump derangement syndrome,” and they are taking it out on those of us who support our president. I want our elected officials to stand up with President Trump against the left.
I have composed a letter including much of this information and plans to send it to all 53 GOP senators, President Trump and Tucker Carlson. So far, we’ve collected about 50 signatures on the letter, but we’d love to have a lot more! If you’d like to read and/or sign the letter, you can email me at simsjc4@bellsouth.net with your name and zip code. The letter is also being emailed to local Republican Party chairpersons in counties all over the country.
Once all the signatures are collected, the letters will be mailed in bright blue envelopes with handwritten addresses and printed on colored paper. I am confident no one will be able to overcome their curiosity of what could be in a bright blue envelope, and the colored paper will stand out prominently in a sea of white paper mail.
We’ve had a lot of positive feedback from our efforts, but we’d love to have more people join us to stand up for our country.
Joel and I will be at the Republican forum at the BB&T Park on Thursday, July 16, at 6 p.m., where you will be able to meet John Cowan and Marjorie Greene, the two in the run-off for the 14th district congressional seat, as well as obtain more information from us and others.