After shock and unbelief, do you recall the emotion you felt when you learned the Twin Towers had collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001? Mine was fear — fear of our future and America. The same can be said about 2020 if we’re honest. Both sides of the spectrum are experiencing fear with completely different concerns.
Terrorists’, whether foreign or domestic, sole purpose is to instill fear in their enemy. When we operate out of fear, we buckle at the knees. I’ve always wondered if non-Christians are more fearful without God in their lives. I truly believe God has had his hand on Donald Trump since the day he was born for “such a time as this” (Ester 4:14). I also believe that he is not yet finished with our president or America.
Think about what transpired in 2018. God allowed us our free will and the Democrats took back the house. With Nancy Pelosi at the helm, they’re now showing America their true colors. What happened to George Floyd was horrible, tragic, but look what has ensued. Could it be that these riots with all the anger and destruction are giving America a taste of what our country might look like should the Democrats regain power again? I personally think this is not only energizing Trump’s base but growing it exponentially.
Everywhere I look, I see Trump shirts, bumper stickers, MAGA hats and yard signs. Mega signs and flags! I have not seen the first Biden yard sign or bumper sticker. Partly because he only just named Harris as his running mate, but I still don’t see anyone running to wear a Biden shirt or stake a Biden-Harris yard sign. I don’t think we’ll see people rushing with excitement to vote for Biden and the Green New Deal, socialism and Harris as our next president, especially with only a few proof-of-life Biden podcasts scattered here and there.
I’ve always been told and believe Christ will not return until there is peace in Israel. You won’t hear this on CNN or MSNBC, but President Trump along with son-in-law, Jared Kushner, worked tirelessly to bring about the latest peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This is an enormous step toward peace in this region. Before the end of 2017, which was a pivotal time in our history, President Trump declared Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved the American Embassy there. Previous Presidents including Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barrack Obama promised to do the same but failed to follow through.
Recently, I watched a video by John Tiegen about a book titled “Colored, Communism and Commonsense” written by Manning Johnson. Manning was a Black man who was also a communist. He soon discovered the communists weren’t in the least bit interested in improving the conditions of the Black population. Their only plan was to use them as cannon fodder in a bloody revolution to destroy America. What we are seeing is a quiet, behind-the-scenes conversion under the banner of socialism. This is a transitional stage in the process of moving toward communism, without our even knowing it. Manning also said we need to do everything in our power to encourage others and to support our local police. Nothing can be more detrimental to society than turning every trial against the police instead of the criminal.
We must discover the identity of those individuals, both above and below (elites to those in poverty) who are consciously promoting the communist program and remove them from leadership positions. Manning claimed anyone opposing those promoting communism would be called right-wing extremists, fascists and/or racists. If communism should ever come to America, we will face more death, destruction and human suffering than anyone in history has ever faced at the hands of their invading conquerors. It’s literally a matter of life and death for us all, and it is time for the American people to face up to what’s happening and act accordingly.
By the way, Manning Johnson wrote his book in 1958. John Teigen’s review was recorded on April 3, 1969, and yet, how relevant it is to us today. We all need to be vigilant and do everything we can to promote the re-election of Donald J. Trump. America, as we know it, cannot die at our hands. Wear your Trump shirts and hats proudly. Hang your flags and stake your yard signs. When you vote, take your neighbor(s) with you. It is time to step up and remedy our generation’s removal of God and prayer in our schools. That way, we’ll have no regrets after the dust settles. Our grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s lives depend on it.
There are approximately 25 million evangelicals in America not yet registered to vote. If you are one of them, please go to myfaithvotes.com to register online. Early voting at your local election office is incredibly fast and easy. If you’re not sure who to vote for – wait and watch the first debate scheduled on Tuesday, Sept. 29. It should be clear who will continue the future God has planned for America.