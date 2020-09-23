There’s a popular saying I’ve heard more in the last four years than my entire life: “Follow the money.” During the 2016 election, it was suggested we follow the money to learn more about the Clinton Foundation and the fake Russian dossier.
Keep following the money and you’ll find the destruction across America is coming from a powerful movement of which we have never seen. In four short months, while we were consumed with COVID-19, Black Lives Matter (BLM) was elevated to an even higher status. Within hours of George Floyd taking his last breath, buildings were already on fire. Frozen water bottles and bricks were being thrown at police. These aren’t chance occurrences; they are highly organized groups being deployed at a moment’s notice. We need to look beyond these rioters when following the money to the financier behind them.
I kept wondering how these rioters could afford commercial grade fireworks powerful enough to burn down a courthouse or lasers that were burning and blinding our police from a hundred feet away. Who is feeding, clothing, transporting, and funding their minute-by-minute endeavors? How is it that extremely coordinated protests against President Trump keep popping up across the country? BLM seems to be everywhere, and they are well-branded and trained. They march in lockstep with their clothing, symbols, and expletives. Their attacks are relentless. Freedom of speech is allowed in our country – violence is not.
This is all about one man and his wealthy friends paying the (largely) unemployed to cause trouble. Vulnerable college kids who need extra money are being trained to create disruptive events. I would venture to say most don’t fully understand what they’re fighting for or how their actions are hurting the country their children will one day call home.
While following the money, many have come to the same conclusion — George Soros and his Open Society Foundation are behind the taking down of America and President Trump. In this horrendous period of tension, Americans need to know the truth about the source of the conflicts and why our communities and nation are being ripped apart.
Soros’ foundation is also busy abroad in a well-financed attempt to strip America and other nations of our sovereignty and make us beholden to an international government. The New World Order – isn’t that a scary thought? He funds so many of these hateful, disruptive (even violent) efforts here at home and abroad that it’s hard to keep track.
For an up-to-date list of all the organizations George Soros has started or is funding, check out DiscoverTheNetworks.org. It will make you sick at first glance to see how all these groups are connected.
Research shows this billionaire is spending millions to finance a huge grievance and anarchy industry that pretends to be grass-roots justice protests. He’s not only breaking down society and the free market system as we know it but attacking the traditional family structure as well.
Why is the family unit so important? The left and Soros know the family has been the basis upon which every civilized society has been built since the beginning of time. The Marxist system also sought the demise of families composed of both parents. Men like congressional candidate and author, Burgess Owens, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former NFL player Jack Brewer, and many like them are working hard to convince black men to step up as fathers in their homes. They know the fatherless crisis in our society and the gap not being bridged for children is only hindering a chance for a better life for them.
What’s the end goal of all this disruption? POWER. America and freedom-loving people around the world are suffering the consequences. Thank God there is a growing awareness and people are beginning to shine light on the madness. Normal people hate the violence the left has unleashed. This election is about the survival of our country.
As “progressive” billionaires weaken sovereign and historically Christian cultures and nations, their global power grows. This is regress, not progress. It is unjust and unloving. As Americans discover and reject this influence and agenda, we will experience what we most need — renewal and revival. Then our moral compass and strength will return for our children and their futures.
So – let’s all follow the money and see where it takes us. I pray in the end America will still be recognizable as the home of the free because of the brave. That is why I am voting in-person, for Donald J. Trump. If you’re not registered to vote, you only have until Oct. 5 to do so by going to myfaithvotes.com or your local registrar’s office. Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 12, in our state.