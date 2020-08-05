In 1971, my parents moved our family away from the riot-filled streets outside Cleveland, Ohio, to the peaceful Sequatchie Valley of Tennessee.
At 16, I was the oldest and drove the family station wagon following dad in the semi-truck carrying all our belongings. I was kicking and screaming to stay in Ohio because I was going to be a junior in high school, which is not the best time to move. “What was my dad thinking uprooting his family to the south?” I wondered.
The next day, I learned why we moved. Within a short time in homeroom, I saw a handsome man drive by in a slick 1956 Chevy after working third shift at Dupont in Chattanooga. Once I learned his name, I said to myself, “I’m going to marry him.” Two years later, I became Mrs. Joel Sims, and we have been married for 47 years with two wonderful sons and their families now.
Taking a few steps back – we left our little town in Ohio because the 1967-1971 race riots of Detroit and Cleveland were getting very close to home. At the close of my sophomore year police were called into our schools because of the violence and blood. It was complete chaos and dangerous to go anywhere for fear of your life. We were living through race riots and it was severe.
At the time, I only knew there was friction between Blacks and whites. I was not fully informed at my young age. But I do remember Blacks weren’t allowed in a lot of places that whites frequented. I never want to go back to those days, ever! It was a bad time in our history, a sad time. I had good friends who were Black and did not know why they were not talking to me anymore.
Now, fast forward to 2020. I am constantly hearing from my left-leaning friends that I’m going to kill someone if I don’t wear a face covering when going out in public. I need to do my part to fight COVID-19. All true – we each need to do what we can. But I feel they are uninformed about the rioting in our country if masks are their only concern.
A lot of people insist on calling what’s going on in big cities across our country “peaceful protesting.” What a lie! If you look at those who are protesting, its mostly white anarchist dressed in black riot gear throwing all sorts of projectiles at those trying to keep peace. A friend of mine remarked on social media last week that people would feel different if they were living in Portland, Oregon. How true!
People have lost their lives or those of precious family members, which many refer to as gun violence. But a gun is an inanimate object, it is not violent. What we’re experiencing is PEOPLE VIOLENCE. While Portland and other large cities are on fire, Chicago is a blood bath of death and despair.
Every single day we hear reports of children dying by stray bullets coming in their bedrooms killing them while asleep. Over a dozen people were shot and several killed in one day last week. They were standing outside a funeral home when a car stopped in the street, discharging over 60 bullets before driving off. The police are overwhelmed and the city’s mayor is oblivious to what is happening. She has finally agreed to federal help but only under her terms – which have not accomplished anything constructive so far.
I am a Christian and believe the debate between whose life matters (which would imply that some do NOT matter) was decided by Jesus that on the cross. He died for ALL LIVES! Period, end of story. Black, brown, white and blue, we are all precious to him. Don’t leave this Earth without him.
So, I ask – face masks or riots? Which is the most existential threat to America right now? The mainstream media are not telling the truth about what’s happening in our country. That is why many are more concerned about face masks being worn. I agree, we all need to do our part – but our country needs to heal and stop all the anarchy.
CNN’s Chris Cuomo recently asked where it says that protests need to be peaceful. The First Amendment of the Constitution gives us the right to assemble peacefully. I wonder how the businesses that have been looted and burned to the ground in Minneapolis, New York, Seattle or Portland feel about how the peaceful protesters conducted themselves over the last 60 days in their cities. And while so much has been destroyed, lives and livelihoods have been demolished in the wake. It is an absolute disaster.
We are living in 1967 all over again except now there are those supporting the violence only to destroy what many of us started in 2016. Every city that has been overtaken by these anarchists are Democrat-run cities and have been, until recently, refusing help from the federal government. Some still refuse, all while the citizens and business owners are under siege and begging for assistance.
Much is said about the need for unity in our country, and I agree. Stop supporting the violence by turning a blind eye to what is happening. Unity starts when we put aside our differences and come together as a nation promoting peace. There are so many things we could be doing with our time, talents and resources. So much is needed in our community and beyond.
Think of something nice and helpful you could do for someone you know. Volunteer, donate, send a cheery card, or note to someone, or just share a SMILE! Did you know your eyes smile along with your face — even if you are wearing a mask?
I was once asked what is the one word that is the same in every language. A SMILE. Try it – see if one is returned.