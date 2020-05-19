Name: Samuel Jewell
Occupation: Service technician; retired from Georgia Army National Guard
Political party: Republican
Statement: I believe the government belongs to the people, it is of the people, and should always be for the people.
We are responsible to insure our children receive a quality education, preparing them for the life ahead.
We are responsible for the safety of our children above all else! They are our most precious resource and we should never lose sight of that.
We are responsible for their well being, plain and simple. No child should be hungry while in our care. Nor should they be subject to any sort of humiliation or differential treatment not by fellow students, and especially NEVER by an employee of the school system.
I do not believe that elected officials should be leaders, they should be representatives of a centralized voice of the community.
I feel that trades training and preparation is as important as college. Not everyone wants to be a doctor or lawyer, if they do, we should help and encourage them. If a child should be more inclined towards a trade, that should be encouraged also. I see everyday the shortage of people to fill good paying jobs and we need to turn that around!
Last but certainly not least! I feel that elected representatives should be not only good stewards but downright vicious hawks when it comes to the tax funds the people have entrusted them with. We all work hard for our money, and with all due respect to my Navy brethren, the government should not be spending it like drunken sailors!
So in summary, our focus needs to be safety, well being and quality of education, for our children, all while controlling spending and not asking the community for a blank check.