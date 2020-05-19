Name: Robert Ballard
Occupation: IT support and web development for Hotelrestaurantsupply.com, a top 100 supplier of restaurant supplies and equipment in the United States.
Political party: Republican
Family: Sabrina, wife; Kevin and Ryan, sons
Religious/civic/professional/social memberships: Christian; member of the Gordon County Republican Party; member of the Cherokee Capital Amateur Radio Society
Statement: As an Information Technology professional I specialize in troubleshooting and problem solving. I want to use these skills to help solve problems for the people that can arise in our local government. I want to make improvements in areas like road safety, emergency management, help support affordable housing if possible, and support projects to improve employment and bring jobs to Gordon County.
With current utility rate hikes being proposed by Georgia Power and TVA to raise electricity rates over the next few years, I plan to have a NABCEF certification in solar technologies within one year and I am an advocate of solar power for homes and businesses, having one of the few solar powered homes in Gordon County. I believe Georgia is going to have a boom in solar power production very soon and its gong to occur at the residential level.
Anytime something new comes along there is someone who wants to regulate it. I would like to see both residents and businesses benefit from reduced electric fees by avoiding prohibitive regulations that could arise without the right leadership. Thank you for your consideration in the 2020 vote!