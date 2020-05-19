Name: R. Bruce Potts Jr.
Occupation: Retired educator (31 years of service)
Political party: Republican
Family: Karen Potts, spouse; Berkley Potts, daughter; Joseph Potts and John David Potts, sons
Religious/civic/professional/social memberships: Rock Bridge Community Church, member since Nov. 10, 2011; president of the Sarah Williams Youth Foundation; vice chair of the Gordon County DFCS Board of Directors
Statement: I have served our community in public education for 31 years. Twenty-two years of my work has been for the citizens of Gordon County, including 17 years for Gordon County Schools and five years for Calhoun City Schools.
I have 18 years of experience as a building level administrator.
Additionally, I have insight and relationships with all our service providers.
I have worked with our service providers to ensure that our school was always in a solid partnership. Our team approach with each agency worked well to serve our students, parents, teachers, and taxpayers with the best environment for student success.
Through my experiences, I have a proven leadership record. With the philosophy of teamwork, ideas, and collegial thought to all problems, my experiences will help solve problems that we currently face and will face in the future.
My passion for service and want the best for Gordon County are what drives me to serve as a Commissioner for the citizens of Gordon County.
Solid common sense leadership principles are what led my previous work and will be who I am in this role if elected.
I have lived in Gordon County for 56 years and it is the place where my family has established its roots three generations ago. Calhoun and Gordon County is home to my family and will be home until my last days.
Since retirement from the position of principal at Sonoraville High School, I have prayed to be placed in a role of service. Earning your vote and serving as commissioner is one such role that appeals to me and the mission to be of service to others.
I appreciate your vote on June 9, 2020. Vote R. Bruce Potts Jr. - Commissioner District 3.