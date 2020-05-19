Name: Norris Sexton (incumbent)
Occupation: Pastor
Political party: Republican
Family: Wilma Bohannon Sexton, wife; three grown children; four grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren
Religious/civic/professional/social memberships: Barrett Road Church of God
Statement: I have responded to every phone call, email and person-to-person that has had a problem or question and gave them an answer or directed them to the individual that would be able to help them. I have dedicated myself to making sure tax funds have been used for all of Gordon County wisely, including reducing my own salary. I have never given or accepted any political favor to anyone.
It has been a blessing and a pleasure to work with the people of Gordon County and I would like to continue to do so.