Name: Ken Padgett
Occupation: Retired law enforcement officer
Family: Marie, wife; Dennis and Connie Elmorer, son and daughter-in-law
Political party: Republican
Religious/civic/professional/social memberships: Member of Heritage Baptist Church; member of Gordon County Chamber of Commerce; board member of Gordon County Historical Society & Friends of Resaca Battlefield; chair of Gordon County Historic Preservation Commission
Statement: The citizens of Gordon County deserve to elect a Coroner who will be actively involved, professionally experienced, and honest. My public service history along with my strong working relationships with city and county elected officials and department heads proves I am all of these.
I have been a public servant to Calhoun and Gordon County all my life as a certified EMT, Firefighter, and Law Enforcement Officer. I have personally worked and testified on numerous death investigations including murders, vehicle fatalities, child deaths, and naturals deaths. I have more than 28 years in law enforcement with the Calhoun Police Department and the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and am currently POST-certified as a Law Enforcement Instructor. I have extensive experience overseeing the budgets for several nonprofit organizations.
My goal is to bring the Coroner’s Office into the 21st Century with the proposed new County-approved office and morgue. I want to elevate the office utilizing the latest and best death investigation procedures and technologies. The office must have an open-door policy with transparency for all. I will actively guide our dedicated Deputy Coroners and assure them a valued voice in operations. I pledge to be a trustworthy steward of the Coroner’s budget while fulfilling my promises.
I humbly ask for your support and vote.