Name: Christie Fox
Occupation: Accountant, Assistant Controller/Co-CSO at Cartersville Medical Center
Political party: Republican
Family: Scott Fox, husband; Madeline Fox and Claire Fox, daughters
Religious/civic/professional/social memberships: Active member of Oakman Baptist Church, serving as Youth Leader
Statement: I’ve lived in Gordon County my entire life, in the post 6 region all but three years. I have a passion for the youth of our community — they are the future. I want to do what I can to support and encourage them, and to ensure they have the best opportunities not only to succeed in life, but also to be outstanding citizens. I am proud to see the accomplishments our schools have made in both academics and extra-curricular activities over the past several years, and want to help facilitate continued growth. The success of our schools determines the future success of our community, which impacts us all.
Ultimately, the students and teachers of Gordon County schools are my top priority, and I will work with Dr. Fraker and the members of the board to ensure that they have the best environment in which to thrive. I will leverage my financial skills and experience to help develop annual budgets that continue to support the goals for our schools under trying economic times, while being mindful of the mileage rate impact on taxpayers, striving to find the best balance for all.
I will promote academic excellence, strong work-ethic, well-roundedness, and leadership among our students. I also want to be an advocate for low income and disadvantaged students. I want to ensure that our high schools are adequately preparing all students for life after graduation, whatever that may entail for each individual student. As for issues affecting the schools directly, I will support expanding the use of technology and school safety measures. Overall, I want our schools to be a competitive force that attracts students and their families.