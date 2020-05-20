Name: Bobby E. Hall (incumbent)
Occupation: U.S. Army veteran (Vietnam); more than 50 years in the business sector
Family: Cathy Ingram Hall, wife; Jennifer Hall Dixon, daughter
Political party: Republican
Religious/civic/professional/social memberships: Northside church of Christ in Calhoun
Statement: Bobby E. Hall is a lifelong resident of Gordon County. He is the eldest son of Ruben and Mildred Hall. He was married to his beloved wife, Betty E. Hall, for over 35 years when she passed away in 2005. They share one daughter, Jennifer Hall Dixon, who is a graduate of Gordon Central High School. Jennifer has spent over 22 years teaching in the field of education and currently teaches in the Early Childhood Department for Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
Mr. Hall is an alumnus of Calhoun High School and completed two years at Dalton State College. He is a veteran of the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Mr. Hall has spent over 50 years working in the business sector while spending his free time cultivating his family farm with his brother, Ron Hall. The brothers have a long family history of providing vegetables for family and friends in Gordon County.
Mr. Hall is currently married to Cathy Ingram Hall and faithfully attends the Northside church of Christ in Calhoun.
Mr. Hall’s in-depth experiences in business helped him to develop strong leadership, communication, negotiation and analytical skills. Serving as PTA President at W.L. Swain Elementary, many years ago, sparked a devotion and love for Gordon County Schools that acted as a catalyst of his many years of service. He is a strong proponent of quality education and extracurricular activities for the children of Gordon County.
As a product of the schools in Gordon County, Mr. Hall is devoted to ensuring that today’s children are given the absolute best opportunity to not only succeed in life but to excel. He considers it a great privilege to represent the families in our community while continuously striving to truly serve in the best interest of the students and the school system of Gordon County.