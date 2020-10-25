Sonoraville Elementary School lunch lady Christy Nicholson is beloved by students and families across Gordon County. When Nicholson, known by most as “Crazy Christy,” was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2018, the school system hosted fundraisers on her behalf to help pay for treatment, and she was flooded with messages of support.
Even when undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, Crazy Christy never let it get her down. She continued to live a happy, crazy life.
This year, on March 2, she and her loved ones celebrated for a different reason. Nicholson learned she was finally cancer-free.
Like so many who beat cancer before her, Nicholson rang the Survivor Bell. She also ate plenty of cake, hugged her 14-year-old daughter Jayden tight and thought about how lucky she was to be standing where she was standing.
Her mother, now 82, has been free of breast cancer for 21 years. Nicholson said she hopes for the same future and knows she is blessed to have come out on top.
“Ringing the bell was a very emotional experience because many people never get to do that,” Nicholson said. “I tried not to cry like a baby but I did because it was a wonderful feeling. I did it. You know? I beat it. I kept pushing forward, did what the doctor needed me to do and we beat cancer together. It was wonderful. I can’t describe the feeling but it’s one of the best I’ve ever had. When I think about March 2, that’s my day. I will always remember. I’ll never forget how I felt.”
She will never forget the outpouring of love and support she received from the community either. Seeing how much people loved her and cared about her put her at a loss for words.
“It is amazing how many people in Gordon County helped me when I didn’t even really know some of them before I was diagnosed. They came to my house. They brought over food. They sat with my mother for me, and they helped with groceries,” Nicholson said. “I never had to worry about a thing because I had so many wonderful people around me. That’s what I love about this place. We look out for each other.”
Asked how she is spending her time now that she is officially finished with treatments and procedures, Nicholson said she spends a lot of time with her mother. She also enjoys being outside and spends long hours in the garden. She enjoys walks in the afternoon, staying active and reading good books. She and Jayden go to the gym together. So far, Nicholson has the best personal record on the treadmill at 13 minutes per mile.
A self-proclaimed “artsty-fartsy person,” Nicholson said she also likes embracing new creative projects. Most recently, she created her own Stormtrooper costume to wear to school during lunch in celebration of Halloween.
“I can make a good day any day,” she said. “As long as I’m around the people I love I don’t care if we’re sitting under a tree with nothing to do. That’s a perfect day.”
To those still fighting cancer, Nicholson offers simple but important advice: “Keep pushing. Don’t let it get you down. You are strong. You are a fighter, and you can do this. You have the support you need. If you don’t, you really do, because I am rooting for you. I know you can beat it.”